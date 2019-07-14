NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao
Abac Cordero
Pacquiao to Thurman: Keep talking
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2019 - 3:13pm

LOS ANGELES — Keith Thurman can keep running his mouth, and Manny Pacquiao would still hardly care.

Pacquiao insisted he’s not bothered by Thurman’s trash-talk.

“Hindi naman ako galit (I’m not mad),” the Filipino icon told Filipino reporters after another intense training session at the Wild Card Gym here on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Pacquiao had been saying he’s using Thurman’s verbal jabs as a motivation for winning their WBA welterweight title showdown at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas one week from now.

But more importantly, he is banking on the rigorous preparation he’s had in the past few weeks in Manila and here in the City of Angels.

“Hard work is your capital in boxing. Not just training, but hard work,” Pacquiao added.

When they met for the first time in the press tour for their fight, Thurman told Pacquiao he’ll send him into retirement. Then the tirades continued, with Thurman mocking Pacquiao’s reach and even threatening to “crucify” his upcoming foe.

Thurman is expected to keep throwing strong words at Pacquiao on fight week in Las Vegas.

Asked what he’ll tell his brash opponent once they meet again face-to-face, Pacquiao said there will be none.

“He can say whatever he wants. Padaldalin mo lang (Just let him talk),” the WBA “regular” welterweight continued.

He then hinted that Thurman may be all bark and no bite.

“Ang ilog na mababaw, maingay,” Pacquiao quipped — his version of the proverb “still waters run deep.”

In the end, Thurman’s loud mouth and heavy fists are not Pacquiao’s biggest concerns.

“Only Manny Pacquiao can defeat himself,” the fighting senator.

BOXING KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Beermen shackle E-Painters, enter quarterfinals
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Chris McCullough and June Mar Fajardo took charge in the stretch to power San Miguel Beer past Rain or Shine, 89-87, and into...
Sports
Davis confident Lakers will hit ground running
6 hours ago
The Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season for a sixth straight year despite the arrival of LeBron James in 2018, will...
Sports
Equality is my cause: Serena puts legend King in her place
6 hours ago
"The day I stop fighting for equality and for people that look like you and me will be the day I'm in my grave," said the...
Sports
Andray Blatche hits town, joins Gilas in World Cup buildup
By Olmin Leyba | July 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas cranks up its FIBA World Cup build-up with naturalized player Andray Blatche now on board.
Sports
Roach warns Thurman: Trade blows with Pacquiao, get KO'ed
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Keith Thurman will be making a big mistake if he thinks he can fight toe-to-toe with Manny Pacquiao eight days from now.
Sports
Latest
2 hours ago
Pacquiao armed and ready for Thurman
By Dino Maragay | 2 hours ago
A reinvigorated Manny Pacquiao resumed training, getting back at his sparring partners in another grueling session.
Sports
6 hours ago
Philippine WNFT jumps up seven places in FIFA World Rankings
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
They move seven places from their previous ranking and now hold the best ranking the team has ever had.
Sports
16 hours ago
Pacman skips gym work, opts to rest
By Abac Cordero | 16 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao skipped his afternoon session at the Wild Card Gym here Friday, opting to stay home and give his 40-year-old...
Sports
16 hours ago
Pinoy Golfers Shine In U.S.
16 hours ago
Aidric Chan became the first Filipino to win a Junior World Championship crown in five years, hitting a clutch birdie on No....
Sports
16 hours ago
HD Spikers check skid, repulse Lady Skippers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Cignal snapped its four-game skid with a three-set win over cellar dweller Marinerang Pilipina, 25-14, 25-22, 27-25, at the...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with