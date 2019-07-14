Pacquiao to Thurman: Keep talking

LOS ANGELES — Keith Thurman can keep running his mouth, and Manny Pacquiao would still hardly care.

Pacquiao insisted he’s not bothered by Thurman’s trash-talk.

“Hindi naman ako galit (I’m not mad),” the Filipino icon told Filipino reporters after another intense training session at the Wild Card Gym here on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Pacquiao had been saying he’s using Thurman’s verbal jabs as a motivation for winning their WBA welterweight title showdown at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas one week from now.

But more importantly, he is banking on the rigorous preparation he’s had in the past few weeks in Manila and here in the City of Angels.

“Hard work is your capital in boxing. Not just training, but hard work,” Pacquiao added.

When they met for the first time in the press tour for their fight, Thurman told Pacquiao he’ll send him into retirement. Then the tirades continued, with Thurman mocking Pacquiao’s reach and even threatening to “crucify” his upcoming foe.

Thurman is expected to keep throwing strong words at Pacquiao on fight week in Las Vegas.

Asked what he’ll tell his brash opponent once they meet again face-to-face, Pacquiao said there will be none.

“He can say whatever he wants. Padaldalin mo lang (Just let him talk),” the WBA “regular” welterweight continued.

He then hinted that Thurman may be all bark and no bite.

“Ang ilog na mababaw, maingay,” Pacquiao quipped — his version of the proverb “still waters run deep.”

In the end, Thurman’s loud mouth and heavy fists are not Pacquiao’s biggest concerns.

“Only Manny Pacquiao can defeat himself,” the fighting senator.