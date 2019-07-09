PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman
Manny Pacquiao FB Page
Thurman vows to bring back old self vs Pacquiao
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2019 - 12:59pm

MANILA, Philippines – Keith Thurman is raring to prove that his last fight was a fluke, promising to return to his devastating form against Manny Pacquiao when they lock horns on July 20 (July 21 Manila time).

The last time Thurman stepped on the ring, he almost got the shock of his life against an unheralded Josesito Lopez.

That fight, which was held only last January in Brooklyn, saw Thurman almost out on his feet in the seventh round after getting repeatedly tagged by a limited but determined Lopez. He had earlier floored Lopez in the second round, but the challenger proved to be a tough nut to crack.

Fortunately for Thurman, he recovered and did just enough for the rest of the bout to escape with a victory via majority decision, retaining his WBA “super” welterweight champion in the process.

Worth noting was the fact that prior to the Lopez clash, the undefeated Thurman was coming off a two-year layoff to recover from an injury. He had won all 28 fights before taking on Lopez, with 22 of those wins coming by way of knockout.

He admitted that the long hiatus was a factor in his performance against Lopez.

"I was really nervous about making weight after walking around at 182 for the past two years," Thurman said in a recent boxingscene.com report.

Now, the fighter out of Clearwater, Florida will try to erase the bitter memory of that mediocre outing when he stakes his crown against Pacquiao at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“I'm trying to be that great, devastating champion once again, and come July 20, I will prove that I am," added Thurman, referring to the version of him that pulled off notable wins against Robert Guerrero, Luis Collazo, Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia.

Initially installed as the favorite against Pacquiao, Thurman has now become an underdog against Pacquiao, who at 40 years old remains a world-class fighter capable of putting on great performances. 

Beating an ageing Pacquiao is still a tall order nowadays, but for Thurman, losing is not an option. He even seeks to win by emphatic fashion.

"Of course, I'd like to get the knockout or TKO, but either way, you're going to see a world-class performance that has me standing alone on top of a division that has so many great fighters,” he continued.

Thurman believes his fight with Pacquiao — the WBA’s “regular” 147-pound champion — will be an intriguing one and is bound to answer questions.

"Does Manny belong in the ring with a fighter in his prime? Is Keith Thurman still Keith 'One Time' Thurman after some vulnerability against Josesito Lopez?" he said.

BOXING KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kenny Bayless to work Manny Pacquiao’s fight
By Joaquin Henson | July 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Kenny Bayless will mark his 11th fight as a referee in a Manny Pacquiao fight when he enters the ring to work the Filipino’s showdown with Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight unified title at the MGM Grand...
Sports
Gilas U19 comes home pride intact
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas youth squad may have failed to go deep into the FIBA U19 World Cup wars but head coach Sandy Arespochaga urged his wards to still hold their heads high owing to a proud stand amidst all the adversities...
Sports
Eagle Ace Superal, Rianne Malixi lift trophies in FCG event
By Dante Navarro | 14 hours ago
Two Filipina rising stars primed up for this week’s Junior World as Eagle Ace Superal and Rianne Malixi ruled their...
Sports
Phl judge worked Thurman bout
By Joaquin M. Henson | July 9, 2019 - 12:00am
A Filipino boxing judge from Cebu was once assigned to a Keith Thurman fight at the Citizen Business Bank Arena in Ontario, Canada, in 2012 and said he was impressed by the “super” WBA welterweight champion’s...
Sports
Power PVL finals duel up as Angels, Cool Smashers face off
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
It seems only right that the two best teams in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference meet in the finals Wednesday...
Sports
Latest
3 hours ago
Serena wary of Riske factor at Wimbledon
3 hours ago
Serena Williams may never get a better chance of equaling Margaret Court's Grand Slam title record of 24 with the Wimbledon...
Sports
Altas test Cardinals
By Joey Villar | July 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Six teams led by last year’s Final Four qualifier Perpetual Help see action for the first time this year in a heavy three-game bill in today’s resumption of the 95th NCAA basketball tournament at the...
14 hours ago
Sports
POC forms comelec Olympic body eyes July 28 polls
By Olmin Leyba | July 9, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippine Olympic Committee executive board yesterday set things in motion for its July 28 special polls by forming a three-man election commission to be headed by lawyer Rene Sarmiento.
14 hours ago
Sports
Top Pinoy golfers face foreign challenge
July 9, 2019 - 12:00am
They’re all here – from defending champion Jay Bayron to Angelo Que, Miguel Tabuena, Jobim Carlos, Clyde Mondilla and Juvic Pagunsan, all ready and itching to slug it out with a host of foreign aces in...
14 hours ago
Sports
Pangasinan 3x3 bets reign supreme
July 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Pangasinan ruled the 2019 PBA Ginebra San Miguel 3x3 Tapang ng Tatluhan, besting Manila, 21-13, in the National Championship last Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
14 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with