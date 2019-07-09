Pacquiao enjoys family day at Universal Studios

MANILA, Philippines — Sunday in Los Angeles was family day for Filipino boxing hero Manny Paquiao, just 12 days away from his WBA welterweight unification bout against American Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand.

Pacquiao was with his entire family, including his wife, Jinkee, and their five children the entire day that started with service at the Shepherd of the Hills Church in Los Angeles.

A trip to Universal Studios was next on the itinerary for the Pacquiaos, who were joined by dozens of friends, supporters and other family members.

Pacquiao shot hoops at the famed amusement park, missing most of his shots. But it really didn’t matter as his 18-year-old son Jimuel and five-year-old Israel stood by his side.

The eight-division boxing champion won stuffed toys throwing hoops -- one bigger than his youngest child.

Pacquiao drew the attention of the Sunday crowd at Universal Studios, and spent the day like he was done with the fight.

On Monday, the 40-year-old icon tapers down in training, reducing the number of rounds in the gym. It’s the last full of week in Los Angeles. On July 15, he travels to Las Vegas for fight week.

“I’m so motivated for this fight because of all the trash talk of my opponent. I don’t know if he’s just trying to promote the fight or he’s trying to intimidate me,” he said in an Instagram post.

“You think I’m intimidated?,” asked Pacquio ahead of the title fight on July 20 (July 21 in Manila).