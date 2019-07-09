PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Pacquiao was with his entire family, including his wife, Jinkee, and their five children the entire day that started with service at the Shepherd of the Hills Church in Los Angeles.
Manny Pacquiao FB Page
Pacquiao enjoys family day at Universal Studios
Abac Cordero (The Philippine Star) - July 9, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sunday in Los Angeles was family day for Filipino boxing hero Manny Paquiao, just 12 days away from his WBA welterweight unification bout against American Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand.

Pacquiao was with his entire family, including his wife, Jinkee, and their five children the entire day that started with service at the Shepherd of the Hills Church in Los Angeles.

A trip to Universal Studios was next on the itinerary for the Pacquiaos, who were joined by dozens of friends, supporters and other family members.

Pacquiao shot hoops at the famed amusement park, missing most of his shots. But it really didn’t matter as his 18-year-old son Jimuel and five-year-old Israel stood by his side.

The eight-division boxing champion won stuffed toys throwing hoops -- one bigger than his youngest child.

Pacquiao drew the attention of the Sunday crowd at Universal Studios, and spent the day like he was done with the fight.

On Monday, the 40-year-old icon tapers down in training, reducing the number of rounds in the gym. It’s the last full of week in Los Angeles. On July 15, he travels to Las Vegas for fight week.

“I’m so motivated for this fight because of all the trash talk of my opponent. I don’t know if he’s just trying to promote the fight or he’s trying to intimidate me,” he said in an Instagram post.

“You think I’m intimidated?,” asked Pacquio ahead of the title fight on July 20 (July 21 in Manila).

BOXING KEITH THURMAN MANNY PAQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Brazil coach tells Messi to show some respect
13 hours ago
Brazil coach Tite told Lionel Messi to show some respect following claims from the Argentina captain that the Copa America...
Sports
Gilas U19 bows out in 14th place
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas youth had victory within reach but ended up losing to New Zealand, 76-70, in the battle for 13th place in...
Sports
Kyrie Irving officially joins Brooklyn Nets
14 hours ago
Six-time NBA all-star guard Kyrie Irving signed a contract Sunday (Monday Manila time) with the Brooklyn Nets, finalizing...
Sports
Smokin’ gun fires up San Miguel
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It didn’t take long for former Brooklyn Nets first round draft pick Chris McCullough to showcase his firepower with...
Sports
Impressive LPU win opens NCAA 95
By Rick Olivares | 15 hours ago
The match of the opening weekend belonged to the Colegio de San Juan de Letran-Lyceum of the Philippines University game where...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Strong finish gives Dottie Ardina tie for 15th, P1.3 million purse
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina finally snapped a string of so-so finishes on the LPGA Tour with a superb closing six-under 66, ending up joint...
Sports
1 hour ago
Foton puts streak on line against Cignal
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Streaking Foton looks to make it three wins in a row when it battles the struggling Cignal in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino...
Sports
1 hour ago
Rain or Shine taps Carl Montgomery as new import
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
With Denzel Bowles ruled out due to knee injury, Rain or Shine is bringing in Carl Montgomery to take its original import’s...
Sports
1 hour ago
Eagle Ace Superal, Rianne Malixi lift trophies in FCG event
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Two Filipina rising stars primed up for this week’s Junior World as Eagle Ace Superal and Rianne Malixi ruled their...
Sports
Altas test Cardinals
By Joey Villar | July 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Six teams led by last year’s Final Four qualifier Perpetual Help see action for the first time this year in a heavy three-game bill in today’s resumption of the 95th NCAA basketball tournament at the...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with