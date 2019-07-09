PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Top Pinoy golfers face foreign challenge
(The Philippine Star) - July 9, 2019 - 12:00am

CARMONA, Cavite, Philippines — They’re all here – from defending champion Jay Bayron to Angelo Que, Miguel Tabuena, Jobim Carlos, Clyde Mondilla and Juvic Pagunsan, all ready and itching to slug it out with a host of foreign aces in a duel of power, iron game and putting in the ICTSI Manila Southwoods Championship today  at the Legends course here.

Notwithstanding the unpredictable weather, softened fairways, thick roughs and sleek putting surface, the star-studded international field of 112 pros set out for an explosive start and brace for a wild finish in the $100,000 event that has assembled one of the strongest cast in years.

A select pro field tested the bunker-laden layout in the heat and rain in yesterday’s pro-am tournament, most hinting at a run of under-par scores, some intimating of a tougher, challenging outing and others remaining wary of what lies ahead in the next four days of the third leg of the third season of the Philippine Golf Tour Asia.

“The course looks tough, especially with the erratic weather conditions. Mabigat ang bola,” said Jay Bayron, who ruled this event put up by ICTSI with a whopping 26-under total last year.

But what concerns most of the bidders in this third leg of the region’s emerging circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. is the depth of the competing field with the likes of Que and Tabuena taking a break from their campaigns abroad to beef up the local roster headed by the red-hot Juvic Pagunsan.

“It’s difficult to feel so confident. The field is strong, anybody can go low at any given day,” said 2017 PGT Order of Merit winner Mondilla, on a comeback from a recent injury that hampered his campaign after emerging the surprise winner in the Solaire Philippine Open at The Country Club last April.

ANGELO QUE CLYDE MONDILLA JAY BAYRON JOBIM CARLOS JUVIC PAGUNSAN MIGUEL TABUENA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Brazil coach tells Messi to show some respect
13 hours ago
Brazil coach Tite told Lionel Messi to show some respect following claims from the Argentina captain that the Copa America...
Sports
Gilas U19 bows out in 14th place
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas youth had victory within reach but ended up losing to New Zealand, 76-70, in the battle for 13th place in...
Sports
Kyrie Irving officially joins Brooklyn Nets
14 hours ago
Six-time NBA all-star guard Kyrie Irving signed a contract Sunday (Monday Manila time) with the Brooklyn Nets, finalizing...
Sports
Smokin’ gun fires up San Miguel
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It didn’t take long for former Brooklyn Nets first round draft pick Chris McCullough to showcase his firepower with...
Sports
Impressive LPU win opens NCAA 95
By Rick Olivares | 15 hours ago
The match of the opening weekend belonged to the Colegio de San Juan de Letran-Lyceum of the Philippines University game where...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Strong finish gives Dottie Ardina tie for 15th, P1.3 million purse
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina finally snapped a string of so-so finishes on the LPGA Tour with a superb closing six-under 66, ending up joint...
Sports
1 hour ago
Pacquiao enjoys family day at Universal Studios
By Abac Cordero | 1 hour ago
Sunday in Los Angeles was family day for Filipino boxing hero Manny Paquiao, just 12 days away from his WBA welterweight unification...
Sports
1 hour ago
Foton puts streak on line against Cignal
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Streaking Foton looks to make it three wins in a row when it battles the struggling Cignal in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino...
Sports
1 hour ago
Rain or Shine taps Carl Montgomery as new import
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
With Denzel Bowles ruled out due to knee injury, Rain or Shine is bringing in Carl Montgomery to take its original import’s...
Sports
1 hour ago
Eagle Ace Superal, Rianne Malixi lift trophies in FCG event
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Two Filipina rising stars primed up for this week’s Junior World as Eagle Ace Superal and Rianne Malixi ruled their...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with