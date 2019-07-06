Somodio predicts Thurman downfall

MANILA, Philippines — Marvin Somodio, once Freddie Roach’s chief assistant, is back on Manny Pacquiao’s training team and said yesterday there’s a high probability the fighting Senator will knock out Keith Thurman in their WBA welterweight title unification showdown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 20.

Somodio was invited by Pacquiao to join head trainer Buboy Fernandez, Roach, strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune and assistant trainer Nonoy Neri in his camp. Somodio and Pacquiao hooked up in Manila and left for Los Angeles on the same flight last month. Somodio, now based in LA, was in Manila to apply for a renewal of his US visa. His US visa was extended for three years.

“Sobrang motivated si Manny ngayon,” said Somodio. “Kakaiba siya sa sparring, mas aggressive compared sa mga last training camps. Sa tingin ko, patutulugin niya si Thurman.”

Since moving camp to LA, Pacquiao has sparred with Abraham Lopez, Arnold Gonzalez, Jessie Roman and Lazaro Lorenzana. In Manila, his sparmates were Tim Tsyzu, Jestoni Autida and Jaber Zayani. Lorenzana, 20, is the latest to join the sparring brigade. He’s a highly-touted amateur nicknamed “El Rey” and due to make his pro debut. “Mabilis at malakas,” said Somodio, referring to Lorenzana. “Ang gusto ni Freddie si Roman kasi mas ka-style ni Thurman.”

Pacquiao being helped out by Marvin Somodio with his head gear. JHAY OTAMIAS

Somodio said Pacquiao has been working hard in the gym. “Maganda ang insayo at performance ni Manny,” he said. “Yung 10 rounds sa sparring, bale wala sa kaniya. Two weeks pa ang laban, malapit na siya mag 100 percent. Anytime, pwede na siya mag-pick up sa training. Kailangan alalay ng kaunti para hindi siya ma-burn out.”

Last weekend, Roach and Fernandez were not in camp. Roach was in Texas to work a protégé’s corner in a fight while Fernandez flew back to Manila to attend to a personal matter. Roach and Fernandez are now back in LA. In their absence, Fortune, Neri and Somodio supervised Pacquiao’s training.

Somodio said Pacquiao gave him hope and a new lease on life. In 2011, Somodio turned pro and figured in three fights, winning twice. In May that year, he lost a majority six-round decision to Jopher Marayan then decided to become a full-time trainer instead of a fighter. Somodio, 35, worked as a trainer for Anson Tiu Co at the Step Up Gym in the Cooyeesan Hotel Plaza in Baguio before moving to LA. Pacquiao arranged for Somodio to relocate to LA where he was employed by Roach at the Wild Card Gym. Somodio, married with two children, later worked on his own at Fortune’s gym and the Churchill facility, formerly called Wild Card West, in Santa Monica. Somodio has traveled to Russia, Monaco, Mexico, China, Puerto Rico and different cities in the US as a trainer for several world champions including Ruslan Provodnikov, Brian Viloria, Denis Lebedev, Miguel Cotto, Viktor Postol and Pacquiao.

“Madalas mag-kwentuhan kami ni Manny, kung saan galing mga tao niya katulad ko,” said Somodio who was with the Philippine national amateur boxing pool for four years. “Kung anong ginagawa namin dati. Blessing na nakilala ko siya. Binigyan niya ako ng pag-asa at bagong buhay. Sabi ni Manny, instrument lang siya at paraan para tulungan ako. Blessing galing kay God ang nangyari sa buhay ko through Manny.”