Thurman to Pacquiao: Go play basketball

MANILA, Philippines – At his age, Manny Pacquiao will be better off playing basketball than sticking around in boxing.

These are among the latest verbal jabs from Keith Thurman, who continues to run his mouth as part of the build-up to his July 20 collision with the Filipino icon (July 21 Manila time).

Speaking recently on Premier Boxing Champion’s Face to Face, the undefeated fighter out of Clearwater, Florida insists Pacquiao’s boxing days are numbered.

“I just believe the hourglass is almost finished,” said Thurman.

The American is 10 years younger than Pacquiao, who at 40 years old has proven he can still hang around with competitive welterweights. The Filipino icon is riding the momentum brought by impressive wins over Lucas Matthysse and Adrien Broner in his last two fights.

Aware that Pacquiao enjoys playing basketball as a pastime, Thurman told his foe to just “go shoot hoops.”

“He doesn’t have much left. Go play basketball, Manny! You say you like to play basketball every day. Go shoot hoops with the guys, man!” Thurman added.

The 30-year-old Thurman reminded everyone that he’s the big dog in the clash set at the famed MGM Grand in Las Vegas, being the WBA “super” welterweight champion. Pacquiao, meanwhile, holds the “regular” version of the title.

“This is my fight. He’s fighting for my belt,” Thurman continued.

He, though, said Pacquiao still looks young for his age. But that doesn’t mean the fighting senator can still duke it out in the ring like he used to.

“I’ve watched Manny for many years, this is the first time truly being face to face. I’m trying to look for some grey hair, I don’t really see much. He don’t look too aged, he’s got that Asian blood in him, he still looks like he’s 15 years old. But does he move like he’s 15? After he gets punched, is he going to be able to recover like the young fighter?

“He said 'I felt good' [after the Adrien Broner fight]. In my head at home I said, ‘He felt good because he didn’t get punched in the face, he felt good because he didn’t get punched in the body’. How good is he gonna feel after 12 rounds of boxing with your man right here, Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman?” said Thurman.