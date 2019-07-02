NCAA 95 Preview: Letran Knights

Key Losses: Bong Quinto, JP Calvo, Christian Fajarito, Alex Mandreza, Jeremiah Taladua, Jason Celis, EJ Agbong

Additions: King Caralipio, Ato Ular, Louie Sangalang, Kurt Reyson, Allen Mina

MANILA, Philippines – Watching the Letran Knights in the preseason, there are two things you should know: one, they are frightening and can actually topple the top teams like San Beda and Lyceum; and two, without Jerrick Balanza, they won’t go far — the Final Four maybe, but not farther.

They started out like a house on fire in the preseason, waylaying teams with blunt trauma. They battered teams inside with Larry Muyang, Jeo Ambohot and Christian Balagasay, then killed teams from outside with Allen Mina, Kurt Reyson, Tommy Olivario and Jap Pambiid. They were the recipient of second possession points from jumping jack Ato Ular and Louie Sangalang. They had a bench with King Caralipio and Neil Guariño.

But it was the returning Jerrick Balanza who gave this team their fight and go-to player. You need top tier players to match up against the players who raise it to another level when the chips are down. You need to match up against the James Kwekuteyes, Jaycee Marcelinos and Justin Gutangs of this league, and Balanza is it for Letran.

And there’s the matter of his health. The memory of JP Calvo’s Final Four injury must still be fresh in Letran’s minds. As good a team they are, the loss of one key player is telling.

They should be fine but who knows how Bonbon Batiller is? He missed the entire preseason recuperating even if he was in uniform. That allowed Mina to grow by leaps and bounds as the tourney wore on but Batiller knows what it is all about carrying teams. He’s done that with Holy Trinity of General Santos and the University of the East Red Warriors. Last season, that fell to Bong Quinto and Calvo. This year, he could form that one-two punch with Balanza. But again… who knows how healthy he is or if he can recover his old form?

Ular can play a key role because he is like Balanza minus the jump shot. He’s got hops and talent. Sometimes, he seems more enamored with the highlight reel play than trying to be more efficient. But if he can steady himself, he will be an impact player.

Mina could be this team’s version of Calvo — a deep-lying threat. It is good to see him catch a break here. After a stellar high school career with NU, he fell through the cracks of the tougher collegiate bracket. He came up with guys like Hubert Cani who is in his final college year. So, time isn’t on Mina’s side. But what a pick up for Bonnie Tan.

Speaking of Tan who most college ball fans know as the former Lyceum coach, he has done a great job thus far. This team looks even better than it was last season when they went to the Final Four.

I like his willingness to try different players in key situations. He knows he has a deep team and he is willing to use them. That is good because any player can be called upon any time.

And regarding being called upon, Fajarito’s exit allows Balagasay to play a bigger role. He was lost in the shuffle last year with the trio of Muyang, Fajarito and Ambohot playing key roles. This kid can be effective and has developed a bit more moves. But he has to be consistent and stronger inside.

The Knights can win it all. For that to happen, Balanza must be healthy and contributing. Muyang, Ambohot and Balagasay must reign supreme inside. Their plethora of guards in Reyson, Olivario and Fran Yu must provide stability and sniping form the backcourt. Mina must be on target while guys like Ular, Pambid and Sangalang have to be solid role players.

That’s a lot. But isn’t it nice to have a lot of options?

How they finish is in their hands.