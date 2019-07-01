BaliPure import reprimanded but not sanctioned for hitting teammate

MANILA, Philippines — PVL sponsor Sports Vision Management Group, Inc. reprimanded BaliPure import Danijela Dzakovic for smacking libero teammate Jewelle Bermillo during their recent game in the Philippine Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on Saturday.

“Such uncalled-for act has no place in the league,” said SVMGI president Ricky Palou.

The organizers expressed dismay over the incident but did not dish out additional penalties for the Montenegrin athlete.

“Though she had issued an apology right after the incident, which Bermillo accepted, we view this act as offensive not only to Bermillo but also to the sensibilities of all stakeholders of the sport and its ever-growing fans,” added Palou.

Dzakovic hit Bermillo behind the head after a crucial digging miscommunication by the end of their first set against the Creamline Cool Smashers.

The error cost BaliPure the set, which ended 19-25.

In the heat of the moment, the five-foot-nine hitter smacked the libero but immediately apologized and hugged her teammate the moment she realized what she did.

Dzakovic admitted her emotions got the best of her and expressed disappointment with her actions.

“I said I’m sorry. I’m so close to her and I love her. I just hugged her since I cannot explain this,” she said.

Cry for punishment

Volleyball fans and local players alike were enraged with the incident, calling for a more severe punishment to be handed to the import.

Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc., the national governing body for volleyball in the country, has the authority to place bans on international athletes as they facilitate the International Transfer Certificates for foreign players in the country.

However, LVPI director Peter Cayco said in an interview with Inquirer that they will trust PVL to deal with the case properly.

SVMGI president Palou stressed that should a similar incident occur, the erring player will be dealt with more severely.

“We invite these imports to spice up the tournament, primarily for the fans, and at the same time share their expertise with the local players,” the president said.

“Conversely, we expect them to play and be at their best, game-wise and character-wise.”

Dzakovic left the country on Sunday after being unsuccessful in helping BaliPure secure a single win in the conference.

The team finished at the bottom with 10 losses. – Gab Alicaya