PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Richard Howell
Jun Mendoza
Richard Howell upbeat on Phoenix bid
Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - July 1, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — When Richard Howell took over from injured Rob Dozier as Phoenix’ import three weeks ago, the outlook didn’t seem bright for the Pulse Fuel Masters in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup. Dozier led the team to a 1-1 record then went down with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Initially, Howell was brought in as an interim replacement. But when Dozier was ruled out for the rest of the conference, the 6-7 1/16 Howell got the nod to stay.

To make matters worse, Calvin Abueva was suspended indefinitely for his strike on TNT’s Terrence Jones and the sit-out started in Howell’s debut which was spoiled by a 101-95 loss to Meralco last June 7. Howell scored only eight points in 23 minutes before fouling out. Phoenix lost three of Howell’s first four contests in an alarming tailspin.

But Howell, who was named Best Import for leading TNT to the 2013-14 Commissioner’s Cup Finals, wasn’t fazed. “I’ve been in this situation before,” he said. “I remember in the Israel league, my team struggled throughout the eliminations but we still made the playoffs. It’s just like our situation now with Phoenix. We miss Calvin a lot and Rob would’ve helped. But we’ve got a great coach (Louie Alas) and a great group of guys. I’m confident we’ll make the playoffs.”

Howell’s optimism has rubbed off on his teammates. Phoenix has now won two in a row and is back in solid playoff contention, beating NorthPort, 97-87 and Barangay Ginebra, 111-103. Howell is averaging 24 points and 17.5 rebounds in six outings. Against Ginebra, he compiled 31 points and 21 rebounds. In the last two Phoenix wins, Howell got a lot of help from Matthew Wright and Jason Perkins who averaged a combined 45 points.

Howell, 28, has played four years in Israel and is a naturalized import with the Israel national team. In six games in the FIBA Europe qualifiers leading to this year’s World Cup, he averaged 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Two losses to Georgia knocked out Israel in the second round despite wins over Serbia and Germany. Two of Howell’s national teammates were Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman’s son T. J. Cline and another Israel-American Jake Cohen. NBA player Omar Casspi, a fixture in previous Israel national teams, did not play in the qualifiers.

Howell said it was tough missing out on playing at the World Cup particularly as if Israel qualified, Casspi would’ve likely joined. Howell said his home is in Atlanta, like Dozier, not in Israel. “When I get back, I’ll look up Rob,” he said. “We both live in Atlanta.” Both Howell and Dozier were former PBA Best Import awardees.

Howell said while playing with the North Carolina State varsity, he went up against Wright, then with St. Bonaventure, in an NCAA D-1 preseason game. “I hit the game winner,” he recalled. “Who would’ve thought that years later, we would be teammates in the PBA?” Howell said he remembers David Thompson, Monte Towe and Tom Burleson for leading North Carolina State to the 1973-74 NCAA title. The Wolfpack played an exhibition in Manila in the 1970s with the 5-7 Towe impressing Filipino fans. “Towe had a heart of a lion,” said Howell. “He was short but played big.” Howell played four years with the Wolfpack from 2009-10 to 2012-13. Aside from Israel and the Philippines, Howell has played in France, Italy and the Dominican Republic.

A player who Howell is impressed with in the PBA is Blackwater’s Bobby Ray Parks. “I think Ray is an exciting player,” he said. Phoenix beat Blackwater, 103-98, last May 21 but it was Dozier, not Howell, who suited up for the Fuel Masters.

Against NorthPort, Howell was whistled for a technical foul. “A foul was called and the NorthPort coach started yelling near where I was,” he said. “I told him, ‘coach, that was a foul’ then he went crazy. I got a T and so did he. That’s just part of the game. We’re all competitors, we all want to win.” In that game, Howell scored “only” 18 points but four Phoenix locals finished in double figures. “I missed some easy shots inside the lane,” said Howell. “But the locals did an outstanding job and we played tough defense, holding NorthPort to 87. That kind of defense is what will bring us to the playoffs. ”

BASKETBALL PBA RICHARD HOWELL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacifictown's Jenelle Jordan feels no pressure from NFL champ dad
12 hours ago
Pacifictown Army standout Jenelle Jordan was given a visit by her father, former NFL champion Darin Jordan.
Sports
Lady Troopers bring 'A-game' vs BanKo Perlas
12 hours ago
The Pacifictown Army Lady Troopers secured the third spot in the Philippine Volleyball League Reinforced Conference semifinals...
Sports
Word war heats up
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Keith Thurman keeps saying that he’ll retire Manny Pacquiao when they lock horns on July 20 in Las Vegas.
Sports
Mark Barroca keys hotshots’ win
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Magnolia gave Zamboangueño Mark Barroca a rousing homecoming as it roared to its fifth straight victory at the expense...
Sports
Rajko Toroman handles Mighty Sports’ Jones Cup buildup
1 day ago
Serbian coach Rajko Toroman renews his love affair with Philippine basketball on Monday as he takes charge of the buildup...
Sports
Latest
54 minutes ago
Columbian stuns San Miguel in OT
By Olmin Leyba | 54 minutes ago
The trio of Lester Prosper, CJ Perez and Rashawn McCarthy turned in big numbers as Columbian Dyip gave San Miguel Beer the...
Sports
54 minutes ago
Jimuel Pacquiao: The rising son
By Abac Cordero | 54 minutes ago
Three weeks before Manny Pacquiao stakes his world title in Las Vegas, his 18-year-old son put on his own show last Saturday...
Sports
54 minutes ago
AJ Edu’s injury sinks Gilas Youth
By John Bryan Ulanday | 54 minutes ago
AJ Edu suffered an injury barely two minutes into the game and the entire Gilas Pilipinas youth team felt the pain, bowing...
Sports
54 minutes ago
Manami Iijima-Dimity Lee Duke duel up in Penong’s 5150
54 minutes ago
Guam’s Manami Iijima goes all out for a repeat while Dimity Lee Duke of Australia sets out for payback as they bring...
Sports
Carlo Biado, Jeff De Luna make World Cup semifinals
By Olmin Leyba | July 1, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippines’ Carlo Biado and Jeff de Luna barged into the semifinals of the prestigious World Cup of Pool after rallying past Canada, 9-5, in the quarterfinals Saturday at Morningside Arena in Leicester...
54 minutes ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with