Richard Howell upbeat on Phoenix bid

MANILA, Philippines — When Richard Howell took over from injured Rob Dozier as Phoenix’ import three weeks ago, the outlook didn’t seem bright for the Pulse Fuel Masters in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup. Dozier led the team to a 1-1 record then went down with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Initially, Howell was brought in as an interim replacement. But when Dozier was ruled out for the rest of the conference, the 6-7 1/16 Howell got the nod to stay.

To make matters worse, Calvin Abueva was suspended indefinitely for his strike on TNT’s Terrence Jones and the sit-out started in Howell’s debut which was spoiled by a 101-95 loss to Meralco last June 7. Howell scored only eight points in 23 minutes before fouling out. Phoenix lost three of Howell’s first four contests in an alarming tailspin.

But Howell, who was named Best Import for leading TNT to the 2013-14 Commissioner’s Cup Finals, wasn’t fazed. “I’ve been in this situation before,” he said. “I remember in the Israel league, my team struggled throughout the eliminations but we still made the playoffs. It’s just like our situation now with Phoenix. We miss Calvin a lot and Rob would’ve helped. But we’ve got a great coach (Louie Alas) and a great group of guys. I’m confident we’ll make the playoffs.”

Howell’s optimism has rubbed off on his teammates. Phoenix has now won two in a row and is back in solid playoff contention, beating NorthPort, 97-87 and Barangay Ginebra, 111-103. Howell is averaging 24 points and 17.5 rebounds in six outings. Against Ginebra, he compiled 31 points and 21 rebounds. In the last two Phoenix wins, Howell got a lot of help from Matthew Wright and Jason Perkins who averaged a combined 45 points.

Howell, 28, has played four years in Israel and is a naturalized import with the Israel national team. In six games in the FIBA Europe qualifiers leading to this year’s World Cup, he averaged 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Two losses to Georgia knocked out Israel in the second round despite wins over Serbia and Germany. Two of Howell’s national teammates were Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman’s son T. J. Cline and another Israel-American Jake Cohen. NBA player Omar Casspi, a fixture in previous Israel national teams, did not play in the qualifiers.

Howell said it was tough missing out on playing at the World Cup particularly as if Israel qualified, Casspi would’ve likely joined. Howell said his home is in Atlanta, like Dozier, not in Israel. “When I get back, I’ll look up Rob,” he said. “We both live in Atlanta.” Both Howell and Dozier were former PBA Best Import awardees.

Howell said while playing with the North Carolina State varsity, he went up against Wright, then with St. Bonaventure, in an NCAA D-1 preseason game. “I hit the game winner,” he recalled. “Who would’ve thought that years later, we would be teammates in the PBA?” Howell said he remembers David Thompson, Monte Towe and Tom Burleson for leading North Carolina State to the 1973-74 NCAA title. The Wolfpack played an exhibition in Manila in the 1970s with the 5-7 Towe impressing Filipino fans. “Towe had a heart of a lion,” said Howell. “He was short but played big.” Howell played four years with the Wolfpack from 2009-10 to 2012-13. Aside from Israel and the Philippines, Howell has played in France, Italy and the Dominican Republic.

A player who Howell is impressed with in the PBA is Blackwater’s Bobby Ray Parks. “I think Ray is an exciting player,” he said. Phoenix beat Blackwater, 103-98, last May 21 but it was Dozier, not Howell, who suited up for the Fuel Masters.

Against NorthPort, Howell was whistled for a technical foul. “A foul was called and the NorthPort coach started yelling near where I was,” he said. “I told him, ‘coach, that was a foul’ then he went crazy. I got a T and so did he. That’s just part of the game. We’re all competitors, we all want to win.” In that game, Howell scored “only” 18 points but four Phoenix locals finished in double figures. “I missed some easy shots inside the lane,” said Howell. “But the locals did an outstanding job and we played tough defense, holding NorthPort to 87. That kind of defense is what will bring us to the playoffs. ”