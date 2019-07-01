PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
AJ Edu’s injury sinks Gilas Youth
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - July 1, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — AJ Edu suffered an injury barely two minutes into the game and the entire Gilas Pilipinas youth team felt the pain, bowing to Greece at the start of the FIBA U19 World Cup at the Heraklion Arena in Greece.

Despite the early exit of the 6-foot-11 Fil-Nigerian center, the Phl Youth actually held sway in the early goings before being pummeled by the host team in the last three quarters.

Nikolaos Arsenopoulos (18 points, 3 rebounds) and Aristotelis Sotiriou (16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists) dealt Gilas Youth the biggest damage.

Kai Sotto did a good job holding his own early on, willing the Philippine youth team to a 22-12 lead before being hounded by fouls.

The former UAAP juniors MVP finished with a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds on top of three blocks while Gerry Abadiano and Dave Ildefonso added 13 and 12 markers, respectively.

Edu’s sorry exit took its toll the Phl side.

The University of Toledo stalwart went down in the 7:57 mark of the opening frame, clutching his right knee, and was carried to the bench. Gilas youth team officials said Edu possibly suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus tear as per the initial findings of his Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test.

And sans Edu, the wounded Gilas youth squad plunges back to action today versus Argentina.

The squad though is still hoping for the best.

But the Gilas Youth would need more especially from their gunners if they’re to have a chance against the Argentinians who were among those who debuted triumphantly in the tourney, pulling off an 86-84 squeaker over the Russians.

The Gilas Youth gunners bled for just 22.6-percent three-point shooting against the Greeks.

The scores:

Greece 85 – Arsenopoulos 18, Sotiriou 16, Karampelas 10, Chatzudakis 10, Arnokouros 9, Bazinas 7, Sandramanis 5, Rogkavopoulos 4, Chougkaz 4, Voulgaropoulos 2, Georgalas 0.

Philippines 69 – Sotto 13, Abadiano 13, Ildefonso 12, Tamayo 9, Fortea 7, Spencer 4, Amsali 4, Torres 3, Panopio 2, Chiu 2, Oczon 0, Edu 0.

Quarterscores: 20-27, 42-41, 63-57, 85-69

