Carlo Biado, Jeff De Luna make World Cup semifinals

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Carlo Biado and Jeff de Luna barged into the semifinals of the prestigious World Cup of Pool after rallying past Canada, 9-5, in the quarterfinals Saturday at Morningside Arena in Leicester City.

Biado and de Luna didn’t get disheartened after Canadians Alex Pagulayan and Joshua Fuller seized a 4-1 upperhand, racking up seven consecutive sets to turn the tables around and get on the hill, 8-4, before icing the match in the 14th rack to book a Last-4 ticket against the Netherlands.

Dutchmen Marc Birsjtenbosch and Neils Feijen advanced after ousting holders Wu Joaqing and Liu Haitao of China via the same scoreline in their side of the Last-8.

The other semis matchup in the $250,000 tournament will pit Austrian duo Albin Ouschan and Mario He against Spanish pair David Alcaide and Francico Sanchez Ruiz.

Ouschan and He demolished quarterfinal foes Alexander Kazakis and Nick Malaj of Greece, 9-2, while Alcaide and Sanchez Ruiz progressed at the expense of British bets Jayson Shaw and Chris Melling, 9-6.

Biado and de Luna look to sustain the form that allowed them to edge Czech Republic’s Roman Hybler and Michal Gaveniak in the first round, 7-6, and Albania’s Klenti Kaci and Besar Spahiu in the Round-of-16, 7-5, as they try to go all way in the World Pool Billiard Association event after bowing at the quarters last year in Shanghai.

The Biado-de Luna tandem is aiming to win Phl’s fourth crown overall in the annual meet after legends Efren Reyes and Django Bustamante ruled the event twice in 2006 and 2009 and Dennis Orcollo and Lee Van Corteza reigned supreme in 2013.