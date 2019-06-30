Merwin Tan cops Singapore Open Youth Masters title

MANILA, Philippines — Merwin Tan bagged the boys’ Masters youth championships in the 51st Singapore International Open 2019 over the weekend, proving his early success in the 20th Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships in Malaysia was no fluke.

Tan, 19, claimed the championship by rolling a leading 1,687 pinfalls in eight games to beat Malaysian Megan Zaqrul Haiqal by five pins, while Japanese Keita Tokushia settled for third place with 1,657 pinfalls at the Singapore Bowling Tamasek Club in Rifle Range, Singapore.

The country’s emerging national junior bowler supported by the Philippine Bowling Federation (PBF) won last April the boys’ singles gold in the Asian Youth Championships followed by the men’s open masters title in the recent Philippine International Open in Mandaluyong City.

“I don’t want to put pressure on Merwin but he is favored to win the title because of his performances in the last few months. Merwin has very good work ethic, trying to improve himself everytime and master his craft. He’s always practicing what he does. He is a good example to other youth bowlers” said head coach Biboy Rivera.

Bea Hernandez, meanwhile, came out short by seven pins (1,667) in the girls’ youth masters to settle for second place against winner Yuen Hui Shan Natalene of Singapore (1,674). Singaporean Tay Kai Lin Arianne finished third with 1,643 pinfalls.

The Filipino bowlers supported by Pagcor, Smart and the MVP Sports Foundation, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Olympic Committee are accompanied by other coaches Rey Reyes and Jojo Canare, and PSC Commissioner Arnold Agustin.

Besides Tan and Hernandez, the other members of the team are Alexis Sy, Liza del Rosario, Kenzo Umali, Grace Gella, Kenneth Chua, Lara Posadas, Dyan Coronacion, Patrick Nuqui, Mades Arles, Raoul Miranda, Enzo Hernandez, Rachelle Leon, Alyssa Ty, Norel Nuevo, Emerson Gotencio and Kayle Abad.

The Singapore Open is one of the PBF’s international exposures to hone the skills of the Philippine bowling team for the upcoming hosting of 30th Southeast Asian Games in the country.