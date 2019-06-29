PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Kingad taking over as Pinoy MMA king
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - June 29, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Is Danny Kingad the next big thing in Philippine mixed martial arts?

After stringing five straight victories, it looks like he is headed toward that direction.

With his Team Lakay elders losing their ONE Championship titles and falling off the radar this year, the 23-year-old Kingad is determined to take over and carry the fight for a country hungry for champions as he clashes with former flyweight titlist Kairat Akhemtov of Kazakhstan in ONE: Dawn of Heroes on Aug. 2 at the MOA Arena in Pasay City.

Kingad has been impressive lately as he won his last five fights including a unanimous decision victory over Japanese Senzo Ikada in ONE: New Era last May in Tokyo, Japan that hiked his record to 10-1.

That victory over Ikada earned Kingad a spot in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix against Akhemtov, who owns a scary 23-2 slate in what could be the biggest fight of his career. A win would further boost Kingad’s stock in the super-stacked division.

A triumph would also set up Kingad against mixed martial arts legend and former long-time UFC champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, who will battle Japanese Tatsumitsu Wada in the other semis pairing.

“He (Kingad) is a natural and trains really hard. He is also a hungry fighter and very determined,” said Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao.

After a promising start when he won five straight fights including three from ONE, Kingad was sent back to earth with an embarrassing first round defeat to Brazilian Ariano Moraes, the reigning flyweight title-holder, via submission (rear-naked choke) two years ago.

But Kingad didn’t let it break his spirit and clawed his way back by winning five fights in succession including that win over Ikeda where he battled maturely and showed tremendous improvement in his ground game.

Now, he is on the cusp of taking over from senior Team Lakay teammates Eduard Folayang, Geje Eustaquio, Kevin Belingon and Joshua Pacio, who all lost their ONE belts with heartbreaking losses early this year that left heavyweight king Brandon Vera the lone Filipino champion standing.

Kingad could end up the next Filipino champion at ONE before the year ends.

