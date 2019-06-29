Celtics eye Walker for $141M

PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
(The Philippine Star) - June 29, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Boston Celtics are expected to make All-Star guard Kemba Walker a four-year, $141 million contract offer when free agency opens Sunday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Walker, who spent his first eight seasons in the league with the Charlotte Hornets, is expected to accept the offer, Wojnarowski reported, citing league sources.

Just two weeks ago, Walker said he would take less than the five-year, $221 million “supermax” contract only the Hornets could offer him to stay in Charlotte.

Wojnarowski reported Thursday, however, that Hornets owner Michael Jordan no longer is “determined to extend far enough financially to re-sign his franchise player.”

In Boston, Walker would replace Kyrie Irving, who is expected to sign elsewhere. The 29-year-old Connecticut product averaged 25.6 points and 5.9 assists while starting all 82 games for the Hornets last season.

• The Los Angeles Lakers reworked their trade for Anthony Davis to clear enough cap space to sign a free agent to a max deal, according to multiple reports.

The Lakers expanded their pending deal with the New Orleans Pelicans by adding the Washington Wizards, who will receive center Mo Wagner, guard Isaac Bonga and forward Jemerrio Jones, as well as a future second-round pick, from Los Angeles, according to ESPN. The Wizards will send the Pelicans $1.1 million, the Washington Post reported.

Davis also agreed to waive his $4 million trade bonus, giving the team $32 million for the free agency period, which begins Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. Contracts cannot be signed until July 6.

• LeBron James is set to give his No. 23 to Davis, according to Yahoo Sports.

The NBA has been told of the planned change, according to the report.

Davis wore No. 23 during his seven years in New Orleans, and James wore it during his 11 seasons in Cleveland and last year with the Lakers. James chose No. 6 when he joined the Miami Heat in 2010 and played there four seasons. What number James will pick with the Lakers is up in the air.

• The New York Knicks still have hopes of signing Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard but are preparing for the possibility they don’t land the one they seemingly covet the most: Durant.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported the Knicks could offer a one-year contract to Durant’s Golden State Warriors teammate, 6-foot-11 center DeMarcus Cousins, if they can’t lure Durant to Madison Square Garden.

Cousins, who will turn 29 before the season starts, was a four-time All-Star with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans. He suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon playing for the Pelicans against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 26, 2018, and returned to the NBA a year later.

• The Celtics will hire former WNBA and Olympic champion Kara Lawson as an assistant coach, ESPN reported.

Lawson, 38, has been a TV analyst for ESPN and the Washington Wizards.

Pastor, Menor surge but Pagunsan, 4 others lurk
By Dante Navarro | 9 hours ago
They matched outputs for the third straight day, and Spain’s Marcos Pastor and local pride Rene Menor bring their virtual...
Sports
Toroman says Serbia out to rule World Cup
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Former Gilas and PBA coach Rajko Toroman said the other day Serbia will parade a powerhouse lineup with 12 All-Stars, including...
Sports
Kingad to make case as Philippines' top MMA fighter vs Akhemtov
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Danny Kingad stakes his claim as the country’s next best thing in mixed martial arts as he slugs it out with former...
Sports
Reports: LeBron James 'to gift' No. 23 to teammate Anthony Davis
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
As per Yahoo Sport's Chris Haynes, it is still unclear whether James will return to wearing No. 6 or choose another numb...
Sports
Klay Thompson shows up at Space Jam 2 shooting in crutches
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Thompson, who suffered an unfortunate ACL tear in Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals, was seen interacting with James in behind...
Sports
Olu, Erram lift NLEX past ROS
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Olu Ashaolu and Poy Erram came up big in the crunch as NLEX survived Rain or Shine, 100-97, to grab its second win in the...
Sports
Souped-up Cargo Movers turn back Blaze Spikers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
F2 Logistics proved to be as good as advertised as it pulled the rug from under reigning champion Petron, 25-21, 17-25, 27-25,...
Sports
Kingad taking over as Pinoy MMA king
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Is Danny Kingad the next big thing in Philippine mixed martial arts?
Sports
Go For Gold targets simul dribbling record
Go For Gold Philippines is ready to show the world what the Filipino basketball community is capable of achieving when it...
Sports
Pastor, Menor take charge; Juvic 2 down
By Dante Navarro | June 29, 2019 - 12:00am
They matched outputs for the third straight day and Spain’s Marcos Pastor and local pride Rene Menor bring their virtual head-to-head duel to a deciding round that could be anybody’s race.
Sports
