PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
POC leaders step down, set polls on July 5
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - June 26, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — In the wake of controversies and squabbling within the organization, the Philippine Olympic Committee leadership led by Joey Romasanta agreed in principle to voluntarily give up their positions and set special elections “to get a fresh mandate.”

The decision was made during an informal meeting of the POC body yesterday at GSIS, where Romasanta, the first vice president who succeeded resigned president Ricky Vargas, verbally committed to step down, along with chairman Bambol Tolentino, and board member Clint Aranas, to pave the way for new polls set July 5.

“After discussion and debate, one of the members said why don’t you all resign and declare all positions vacant and let’s have an election. I agreed, I then asked each of the board member and they also agreed,” said Tolentino.

He claimed treasurer Julian Camacho, auditor Jonne Go and board member Cynthia Carrion did the same.

Three were absent – second VP Jeff Tamayo, and board members Robert Mananquil and Butch Pichay – and Tolentino said it’s up to them if they will resign, too. 

“We’re doing this out of delicadeza. We need a fresh mandate so the NSAs can choose their leaders,” said Aranas.

Romasanta said he has no intention to run for the POC’s top post.

“This is something I also felt should be done long ago, I said we need fresh faces, new ideas in the POC. We can’t go like this forever. Very clearly we had a very divided POC and I hope the next set of officers will be able to address all these and change the image of the POC,” said Romasanta.

“The POC, as it is, is already a damaged institution, that’s why we have to take a drastic measure for us to be able to correct things and provide a better image of the POC. It’s not about us, it’s about the institution,” he added.

With a fourth president in the current Olympic cycle looming, Romasanta expressed fear this might give a wrong impression to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“We’d like to address the IOC in a manner this should not be viewed as a shaky or unstable POC. We have done this for us to be stronger and correct matters as they are,” he said.

JOEY ROMASANTA PHILIPPINE OLYMPIC COMMITTEE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quizon cops 17-U crown in national youth chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Daniel Quizon foiled Neil Chester Reyes’ upset try and salvaged a draw then edged Eric Labog Jr. in the tiebreak to...
Sports
Thurman bets on himself to KO Pacquiao
By Dino Maragay | 15 hours ago
The brash 30-year-old fighter said he is betting on himself to stop Pacquiao during their July 20 clash at the MGM Grand in...
Sports
Gilas U19 shows might against Qatari club
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
win towers Kai Sotto and AJ Edu flaunted their might after lifting Gilas Pilipinas youth into an easy 79-54 win over Qatari...
Sports
UP's Rivero is Filoil top scorer; SBU's Nelle top assist man
By Rick Olivares | 10 hours ago
Despite suiting up in only four matches, the University of the Philippines’ Ricci Rivero finished with the highest...
Sports
Guiao taps young guns
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball coach Yeng Guiao has called in the youth brigade, led by Kiefer Ravena, the top prospect...
Sports
Latest
15 hours ago
Thurman bets on himself to KO Pacquiao
By Dino Maragay | 15 hours ago
The brash 30-year-old fighter said he is betting on himself to stop Pacquiao during their July 20 clash at the MGM Grand in...
Sports
2 days ago
Sparmates like Manny Pacquiao’s chances
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Manny Pacquiao’s sparmates Abraham (Abie) Lopez and Arnold Gonzalez are convinced the Filipino icon will beat Keith...
Sports
3 days ago
Freddie Roach says footwork is key
By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
Freddie Roach welcomed Manny Pacquiao back to the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles last Tuesday and said nothing has changed with...
Sports
4 days ago
Riled-up Pacquiao taps 'aggressive' streak for Thurman
4 days ago
Veteran trainer Freddie Roach says Manny Pacquiao has rediscovered his aggressive streak as the one-month countdown to his...
Sports
4 days ago
Thurman warned on Pacquiao fight
By Dino Maragay | 4 days ago
Keith Thurman better back his words up against Manny Pacquiao when he takes on the Filipino icon exactly one month from ...
Sports
5 days ago
Roach 'pleased' with Pacquiao's first day at Wild Card
By Dino Maragay | 5 days ago
Manny Pacquiao recently made his return to Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, Los Angeles to resume training...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with