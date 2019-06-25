PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Mika Reyes
Blaze Spikers wary of Tornadoes strength
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - June 25, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  Petron expects a tough outing following a straight-set romp the first time out as it faces a souped-up Foton side in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference today at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Blaze Spikers kicked off their campaign following their PSL Grand Prix romp last month with a 25-21, 25-16, 25-10 victory over expansion team the Marinerang Pilipina Lady Skippers but the fancied team remains wary of its chances against Foton in their 7 p.m. clash.

Foton actually had a shaky start with a win against two losses but Petron coach Shaq delos Santos believes that the Tornadoes stay as one of the tough contenders with a powerhouse roster.

“They are still contenders, a powerhouse team that has tall players. We cannot let our guard down,” said Delos Santos, who also steered the Blaze Spikers to the All-Filipino crown the past couple of years.

Delos Santos hopes to draw another solid outing from veteran Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, who scored 12 kills and three blocks for a 15-point effort, along with Mika Reyes and Bernadeth Pons, who added 10 and nine markers, respectively.

“That was just the start,” said Delos Santos, who also gained significant numbers from reigning UAAP MVP Sisi Rondina and playmaker Rhea Dimaculangan.

“We still need to step up because we’re going to face the contenders starting with Foton,” he added.

Meanwhile, Marinerang Pilipina faces a red-hot PLDT Home Fibr side in the 2 p.m. opener while struggling Sta. Lucia battles Cignal in the 4 p.m. encounter that has ESPN5 and Kapatid TV5 as broadcast partners.

Despite beefing up its roster with talents like Marian Buitre, Justine Dorog and Laizah Bendong to help the solid core of Jaja Santiago, Dindin Manabat, Elaine Kasilag and Jen Reyes, Foton split their first two games against Sta. Lucia and Generika-Ayala then dropped a 9-25, 25-23, 22-25, 16-25 setback to F2 Logistics last Saturday at the Imus Sports Center in Imus City, Cavite.

In that match, open spiker Shaya Adorador carried the cudgels, but the Tornadoes failed to draw impressive numbers from other scorers like Santiago, Mina Aganon, Manabat and Kasilag.

PSL GRAND PRIX VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Meet the new 'Bandana Kids': San Beda's James Kwekuteye and Evan Nelle
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Evan Nelle and James Kwekuteye are only in their second year with the Red Lions but even as early as their freshman years,...
Sports
Sparmates like Manny Pacquiao’s chances
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao’s sparmates Abraham (Abie) Lopez and Arnold Gonzalez are convinced the Filipino icon will beat Keith...
Sports
Robert Bolick joins Gilas pool
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
NorthPort rookie Robert Bolick’s solid performances for the Batang Pier has earned him an invite to join the Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
Aussie ace targets PGT Iloilo crown
13 hours ago
Big-hitting Tim Stewart hopes to come out big coming off a five-week campaign in China as he spearheads the stellar field...
Sports
Liam Jaymalin to train in Canada
1 day ago
Fresh from helping the NLEX Road Warriors win the title in the Batang PBA, teen prospect Liam Jaymalin is to leave for Canada...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Guiao taps young guns
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball coach Yeng Guiao has called in the youth brigade, led by Kiefer Ravena, the top prospect...
Sports
1 hour ago
Gilas U19 shows might against Qatari club
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
win towers Kai Sotto and AJ Edu flaunted their might after lifting Gilas Pilipinas youth into an easy 79-54 win over Qatari...
Sports
1 hour ago
SEA Games stadium nears completion
By Ding Cervantes | 1 hour ago
The Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) has reported to visiting senators over 80 percent completion of the 20,000-seater...
Sports
1 hour ago
Boss Emong rules Triple Crown 2nd leg with authority
1 hour ago
Boss Emong showed the field who’s the boss, stunning overwhelming pick Real Gold by half a length in a frantic finish...
Sports
NorthPort to live or die with Ibeh
By Joaquin Henson | June 25, 2019 - 12:00am
NorthPort head coach Pido Jarencio said yesterday despite import Prince Ibeh’s woeful performance at the foul line and unimpressive offensive stats, the Batang Pier will stick with the 6-9 3/8 center because...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with