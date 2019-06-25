SEA Games stadium nears completion

CLARK FREEPORT, Pampanga, Philippines —The Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) has reported to visiting senators over 80 percent completion of the 20,000-seater Athletics Stadium, the 2,000-seater Aquatics Center and the 1.4-kilometer Riverpark at the venue of the Southeast Asian Games later this year at the New Clark City in Tarlac.

BCDA president and chief executive officer Vince Dizon recently welcomed Sen. Gregorio Honasan II and Sen. Panfilo Lacson to the site covering Phase 1A of the P120-billion New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

The sports complex would be fully finished before Oct.15 in time for the 30th SEA Games in November.

Also expected to be finished this year under Phase 1A of New Clark City is the National Government Administrative Center (NGAC) where national government offices are slated to be transfered, much like the government center in Putrajaya in Malaysia.

Five buildings of The Residences and two buildings of the Athlete’s Village will be completed before the games, BCDA said.

The Residences is a 500-unit housing project to benefit thousands of government workers to be moved to NGAC while the Athlete’s Village is part of the world-class sports facilities to be used for the Philippines’ hosting of the 30th SEA Games.