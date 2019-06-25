Ateneo gets shot at title vs Centro

MANILA, Philippines — With the coveted crown now within reach, Cignal-Ateneo goes for the jugular when it tries to close out Centro Escolar U today in Game 4 of their PBA Developmental League best-of-five finals at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Tipoff is at 4 p.m. with the Blue Eagles eyeing to wrap up the showdown against the Scorpions to add another diadem to their collection already highlighted by back-to-back UAAP titles.

After being sent crashing back to earth with a 74-77 loss in Game 2, Ateneo vented its ire on the hapless CEU in Game 3 with a 67-52 win to move one step closer to the prestigious D-League title.

Team skipper Thirdy Ravena led the Blue Eagles’ attack in that game with Ivorian center Ange Kouame and newly-crowned Most Valuable Player Isaac Go also providing key contributions.