Chinese pulverize Volcanoes

MANILA, Philippines — China threw its weight around on Philippine soil, conquering the home side Lady Volcanoes, 68-0, to capture the Asia Rugby Women’s Championship Division 1 title Saturday at Southern Plains in Laguna.

Pouncing on their size advantage, the Chinese proved unstoppable in the championship match with Chen Yuquian, Yuan Yua Lu, Yan Zhou, Weiyan Wang and sub Zhaoxue Zhin taking turns crossing the try line to complete the overwhelming triumph for the visitors.

As Phl settled for runner-up honors, the Chinese laced their second international stint since 2011 with a gold and also stayed in the hunt for a berth to the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup. As Division 1 champs, China advanced to a playoff against Kazakhstan for a spot in next year’s Asia Rugby Women’s Championship top-flight, where a ticket to the world meet will be at stake.