San Miguel, Alaska eye Legends finals
(The Philippine Star) - June 22, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Top seed San Miguel Beer and second seeded Alaska try to forge a title showdown when they battle their respective semis rivals tomorrow in the UNTV Cup PBA Legends Face-off at the Pasig City Sports Center.

The Beermen collide with the winless Purefoods Hotdogs at 1:30 p.m. following the 12 noon encounter between the Alaska Milkmen and the Ginebra Gin Kings.

The matches will be shown starting at 3 p.m. on UNTV.

Both San Miguel and Alaska need only to beat their rivals once to arrange a title showdown after finishing 1-2 in the short elims of the four-team tournament that aims at helping the PBA Legends Foundation which is chaired by former PBA hotshot Atoy Co.

UNTV president and CEO Dr. Daniel Razon said the combined prizes of P2 million will go to the PBA Legends Foundation which is helping former pro players who are either sick or are in need of financial help for the education of their children.

Out to lead San Miguel is Allan Caidic who erupted for 32 points on an impressive 9-of-13 shooting from the three-point zone on Father’s Day last Sunday where they demolished the Gin Kings, 135-107.

Expected to provide help are Nic Belasco and Chris Calaguio who combined for eight triples while Kiko Adriano, Danny Siegle and Danny Ildefonso are the other players to watch for the Beermen.

San Miguel, Alaska eye Legends finals
June 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Top seed San Miguel Beer and second seeded Alaska try to forge a title showdown when they battle their respective semis rivals tomorrow in the UNTV Cup PBA Legends Face-off at the Pasig City Sports Center.
