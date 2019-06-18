PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Manny Pacquiao works out at the Griffith Park in Los Angeles.
Wendell Rupert Alinea/MP Promotions
Pacquiao begins LA grind
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2019 - 11:12am

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao shrugged off jetlag and started the final phase of his training in Los Angeles for his WBA welterweight title showdown with Keith Thurman next month.

Just a day before arriving in the City of Angels over the weekend, Pacquiao on Monday afternoon hit the uphill terrain of Griffith Observatory with his team of joggers. A sizable crowd that included fans and media members gathered to witness his routine.

The fighting senator usually opens training day with a morning run either at the more challenging Griffith or the flat and easier Pan Pacific Park, also in Los Angeles.

Reports said Pacquiao is set to reunite with Freddie Roach at the latter’s famous Wild Card Gym in Hollywood on Wednesday to begin gym work. The Filipino icon is expected to continue sparring in his bid to reach tip-top shape for Thurman on July 20 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas (July 21 Manila time).

Pacquiao broke his Manila training camp last Saturday and headed to Los Angeles via a Philippine Airlines flight, accompanied by his training team, family and entourage.

He held his training at the Elorde Gym inside Five E-com Center within the Mall of Asia complex, getting a few rounds of sparring in the bag against Australian prospect Tim Tszyu.

Pacquiao, the WBA’ “regular” welterweight champion, will try to become the sanctioning organization’s undisputed 147-pound titlist against the unbeaten Thurman (29-0, with 22 knockouts).

The 30-year-old Thurman, who fights out of Clearwater, Florida, is the WBA’s “super champion” in the welterweight class.

