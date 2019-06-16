PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Abby Marano of F2 Logistics blasts through the defense of Patty Orendain of Generika during the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino opener at the San Juan Arena.
Russell Palma
Cargo Movers, Lady Realtors start strong
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - June 16, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — F2 Logistics and Sta. Lucia made quick work of their respective counterparts with identical three-set victories and opened their campaigns on a high note in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference yesterday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Sans newly-acquired scorer Kalei Mau, the Cargo Movers still proved too much for the Generika-Ayala Lifesavers, scoring a 25-12, 25-21, 25-17 sweep for their first win in this All-Pinoy tourney they are trying to rule for the first time since 2016.

The Lady Realtors likewise hammered out a three-set victory, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 against a debuting Marinerang Pilipina Lady Skippers.

Mau, a 6-foot-2 Fil-Am sensation, did not suit up for F2 in a bid to fully grasp head coach Ramil De Jesus’ system following her transfer from the disbanded United VC.

Still, the Cargo Movers took care of business, led by the La Salle chemistry of Aby Marano, Ara Galang, Majoy Baron, Desiree Cheng and Kianna Dy, much to the delight of De Jesus.

“The La Salle connection worked to our advantage. This is a good start for us,” he said.

Aside from her net defense built on a game-high five blocks, Marano posted 15 points and an ace while Galang racked up 11 markers and 11 digs.

Baron and Cheng also chipped in eight points apiece while Dy added seven more in a well-balanced F2 attack.

Generika-Ayala was led by Fiola Ceballos with 10 points together with libero Kath Arado with 17 digs and seven excellent sets.

In the other game, MJ Phillips had a double celebration after erupting for 22 points on 21 kills on top of 16 digs to lead the way for Sta. Lucia on her 24th birthday.

Team skipper Pam Lastimosa and Amanda Villanueva also contributed 11 markers each to backstop Phillips as the Lady Realtors denied the Lady Skippers in their first ever PSL match.

“We’ll take it although we’re not yet perfect when it comes to execution but this is definitely a good start,” said mentor Babes Castillo.

Meanwhile, Cesca Racraquin served as the only bright spot for Marinera with 12 markers to go along 21 digs and nine excellent receptions.

