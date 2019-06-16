Thirdy Ravena leads D-League MVP race

MANILA, Philippines — Cignal-Ateneo guard Thirdy Ravena together with the duo of RK Ilagan and Allyn Bulanadi from Valencia City Bukidnon–SSCR lead the race for the MVP award in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Developmental League.

With the Blue Eagles in command of the ongoing finals against Centro Escolar University, Ravena has an inside track for the tournament’s highest individual award behind an average of 14.2 points on 41-percent clip, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals in nine games.

Ravena actually missed the early goings of Ateneo’s campaign due to his FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers stint with Gilas Pilipinas but made up for it in his return to eventually lead the squad into an 8-1 slate to top the Aspirants’ Group.

With Ravena at the helm, the Blue Eagles coasted past Chadao-FEU in the quarterfinals and swept Valencia City Bukidnon–SSCR in the semis to barge into the finals against the shorthanded CEU which they manhandled in Game 1 of the best-of-five series, 101-66.

Despite the semis exit, Valencia’s Ilagan and Bulanadai still has a strong case against Ravena with impressive averages in perfect attendance for the squad which topped the Foundation Group with an 8-1 card.

Ilagan tallied 20.4 points on 39-percent three point shooting, 6.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals while Bulanadi normed 20 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks before going down with a shoulder injury in the semis against Cignal-Ateneo.

Also in contention are Ravena’s teammate Isaac Go who racked up averages of 9.9 markers, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists and CEU gunner Rich Guinitaran with a 13.7-point, 3.8-rebound and 1.3-steal average.