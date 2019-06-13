Kalei Mau ecstatic over F2 Logistics stint

MANILA, Philippines – Kalei Mau expressed happiness over her decision to sign up with F2 Logistics in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference.

Mau, the hard-hitting Filipino-American spiker, said joining the Cargo Movers is her chance to be with a strong team that would give her a good opportunity to be part of the national women’s volleyball team.

In a move that took everybody by surprise, Mau signed up with the Cargo Movers for the remainder of the season following the disbandment of her club, United VC.

Team manager Hollie Reyes said they were fortunate to have the former Arizona University star as her strong leadership, work ethic and all-around skills would be a major help to their bid of knocking the crown off the head of Petron.

“We’re glad to have Kalei on board,” said Reyes, adding that Mau came at the right time as they are in need of an open spiker to replace Cha Cruz.

“Kalei already trained with us and we liked what we saw. She’s a very skilled player who can help us both on offense and defense.”

But it appears that the feeling is mutual.

Mau said she’s glad to be part of the Cargo Movers to be embedded in a system where she will further improve.

After all, her ultimate goal of playing in the country is to join the national team in its quest of regaining a medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

“The decision is mine to make,” she said, reacting to a tweet that questioned why she joined a powerhouse team like the Cargo Movers.

“I wanted a team with a good coach, system and a strong team that could help me improve so I’m at my best to represent the country.”

Mau and the Cargo Movers open their campaign against Generika-Ayala this Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.