PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Rayray Parks
Rayray Parks lethal weapon in Blackwater surge
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - June 10, 2019 - 12:00am

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — Rayray Parks has emerged as the take-charge guy for Blackwater, the rejuvenated team that’s made an amazing turnaround from cellar-dweller the previous conference to the league-leader in the current PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

But the former ABL MVP and the Elite’s leading scorer with an average of 23.5 points was quick to deflect credit, insisting it was a concerted effort that put the squad to its lofty position right now.

“Like I said before, I felt like the 2-9 record the team had in the first conference didn’t reflect how good this team is and I’m just here to help,” said Parks, who hooked up with the Elite only this conference after completing his stint with Alab Pilipinas in the ABL.

With Parks blending well with import Alex Stepheson and the likes of Allein Maliksi, Mac Belo and Mike Digregorio, the Elite easily surpassed their two-win card from the all-Filipino and did more, going 5-1 through six matches. 

Among their victims were the defending champions Ginebra Kings, whom they outduelled in overtime, 108-107.

“Everybody’s gaining their confidence, everybody’s gaining their bearings. We have a great coaching staff, they’re giving us a chance to do something great and we’re going to take advantage of it,” he said after they posted a franchise record 26-point rout of NLEX Saturday.

For Parks, the Elite’s sizzling showing in the mid-season tournament speaks highly of the squad’s character.

“Actually we have a lot of scorers, a lot of people who make sacrifices, take a backseat to let other players play. It’s a testament to the great character of the team. Anybody can pop up at any given night and that’s a great firepower we have,” he said.

Meanwhile, Parks declined to comment on the indefinite suspension slapped on Phoenix’s Calvin Abueva, who was sanctioned for disrespecting his girlfriend Maika Rivera in their May 31 encounter and clotheslining TNT import Terrence Jones in a separate game.

Since that incident, Rivera hasn’t been to Parks’ games. The 26-year-old Fil-Am said he missed her at the venues.

“I love seeing her in the stands, she loves cheering, she loves being in my games, supporting me all the way through. I just want to protect her and put her in the best position possible,” said Parks.

In the meantime, Parks said Rivera is watching online.

Asked whether Rivera is going back to see the game live, he said: “Soon enough.”

BASKETBALL PBA RAYRAY PARKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fiery Elite,hot KaTropa keep romps
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
In-form Blackwater flexed its muscles in a 132-106 romp over slumping NLEX to retake pole position in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
Kai Sotto, AJ Edu banner Philippines U19 youth pool
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Twin towers Kai Sotto and AJ Edu banner Gilas Pilipinas youth 14-man pool for the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece later this month.
Sports
Chinese booters reassert mastery of Philippine Azkals
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The Philippine Azkals once again failed to break free from the stranglehold of China as they dropped a 0-2 defeat in their...
Sports
Aston Palicte won’t rush early finish
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Aston Palicte knows what he’s up against in battling three-division world champion Kazuto Ioka for the vacant WBO superflyweight...
Sports
Kai is back
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Filipino teen sensation Kai Sotto has returned to join his Gilas Pilipinas youth teammates in their buildup for the upcoming...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Locals power Aces over Bolts
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Chris Banchero and the locals responded to the challenge amid the foul woes of import Chris Daniels to power Alaska Milk to...
Sports
1 hour ago
Gilas drawn with Korea
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas faces a familiar nemesis in South Korea right in group play in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers starting this...
Sports
1 hour ago
Pinoy pugs bag 4 golds in India, China meets
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The national boxing team stepped up its buildup for the SEA Games the country is hosting late this year, capturing four gold...
Sports
1 hour ago
Weary, banged-up Beermen hopeful they can recover soon
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Three weeks after basking in glory as the league’s first-ever Philippine Cup five-peat champions, the San Miguel Beermen...
Sports
1 hour ago
Guido Van der Valk marked man in PGT Bacolod
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Guido Van der Valk faces stiff challenge from the rest of a fired-up international field out to foil his back-to-back title...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with