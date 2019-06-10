Rayray Parks lethal weapon in Blackwater surge

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — Rayray Parks has emerged as the take-charge guy for Blackwater, the rejuvenated team that’s made an amazing turnaround from cellar-dweller the previous conference to the league-leader in the current PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

But the former ABL MVP and the Elite’s leading scorer with an average of 23.5 points was quick to deflect credit, insisting it was a concerted effort that put the squad to its lofty position right now.

“Like I said before, I felt like the 2-9 record the team had in the first conference didn’t reflect how good this team is and I’m just here to help,” said Parks, who hooked up with the Elite only this conference after completing his stint with Alab Pilipinas in the ABL.

With Parks blending well with import Alex Stepheson and the likes of Allein Maliksi, Mac Belo and Mike Digregorio, the Elite easily surpassed their two-win card from the all-Filipino and did more, going 5-1 through six matches.

Among their victims were the defending champions Ginebra Kings, whom they outduelled in overtime, 108-107.

“Everybody’s gaining their confidence, everybody’s gaining their bearings. We have a great coaching staff, they’re giving us a chance to do something great and we’re going to take advantage of it,” he said after they posted a franchise record 26-point rout of NLEX Saturday.

For Parks, the Elite’s sizzling showing in the mid-season tournament speaks highly of the squad’s character.

“Actually we have a lot of scorers, a lot of people who make sacrifices, take a backseat to let other players play. It’s a testament to the great character of the team. Anybody can pop up at any given night and that’s a great firepower we have,” he said.

Meanwhile, Parks declined to comment on the indefinite suspension slapped on Phoenix’s Calvin Abueva, who was sanctioned for disrespecting his girlfriend Maika Rivera in their May 31 encounter and clotheslining TNT import Terrence Jones in a separate game.

Since that incident, Rivera hasn’t been to Parks’ games. The 26-year-old Fil-Am said he missed her at the venues.

“I love seeing her in the stands, she loves cheering, she loves being in my games, supporting me all the way through. I just want to protect her and put her in the best position possible,” said Parks.

In the meantime, Parks said Rivera is watching online.

Asked whether Rivera is going back to see the game live, he said: “Soon enough.”