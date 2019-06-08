PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Angels seek sweep vs Lady Troopers
(The Philippine Star) - June 8, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Cuban Wilma Salas and fellow import Janisa Johnson of the US get the chance to test their power and skills against a pair of talented reinforcements as PetroGazz guns for a sweep of the first round elims against PacificTown Army in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan today.

Salas and Johnson dished out a combined 137-point game in four matches which the Angels swept in straight-set fashions to lord it over the field in the early going of the season-opening conference.

The duo also paced the scoring parade with Salas posting 69 spikes, three blocks and three aces and Johnson putting on a 55-spike, four-block, three-ace performance for the hot-starting Angels.

The fiery PetroGazz pair has also been drawing solid backup from the locals, led by Jeanette Panaga, Cherry Nuñag, Maricar Baloaloa, Jonah Sabete, Djanel Cheng and Cienne Cruz.

The Angels set out for their 2 p.m. duel with the Lady Troopers all focused on nailing a fifth straight win.

But expect PacificTown to go all-out to stop PetroGazz with Olena Lymareva-Flink and Jenelle Jordan raring to prove their worth against the fancied Salas-Johnson tandem and locals Jovelyn Gonzaga, MJ Balse-Pabayo and Nene Bautista to help provide the experience and poise for a team looking to improve its 2-1 card.

Titleholder Creamline also shoots for its third win in four games as it faces a struggling Motolite side at 4 p.m.

