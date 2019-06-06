DLSU's Ipac, Luna jumping ship to Cignal in PSL?

MANILA, Philippines – Norielle Ipac and May Luna showed up at the Cignal training Wednesday, sparking speculations that they have already bolted out of De La Salle University to play in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference that opens on June 15.

A source closely monitoring the situation said Ipac and Luna walked away from the Lady Spikers and sent feelers to the HD Spikers that they wanted to join them in the country’s prestigious women’s club league.

Cignal head coach Edgar Barroga reportedly welcomed and assured them of slots in his team provided that they would talk to La Salle coach Ramil de Jesus to ask for their release.

Ipac and Luna fit perfectly with Cignal.

In fact, Ipac would be a big help as the HD Spikers have only Ranya Musa and Roselyn Doria manning the middle. On the same note, Luna can help skipper Rachel Anne Daquis in carrying the offense as Janine Navarro is still nursing a mild knee injury.

Still, their inclusion in the team depends on their discussion with de Jesus.

“At this point, Cignal needs three more players after letting go Shirley Salamagos and Acy Masangkay. So I’m pretty sure that coach Edgar can accommodate them,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity if the issue.

“But coach Edgar doesn’t want to make it appear that he pirated Ipac and Luna. That’s why he advised them to go back to coach Ramil and talk to him about their possible transfer to Cignal. I’m sure he will understand.”

The source said Cignal has another training on Thursday.

“If Ipac and Luna show up on Thursday, it means that they came up with a fruitful discussion with coach Ramil and would be ready to sign a contract,” the source said.

“If not, it’s okay. At least Cignal can move on and look for other players to beat the submission of the final roster on June 10.”