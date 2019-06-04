Philippine Volcanoes post record world ranking at 42nd

MANILA, Philippines – Buoyed by their brilliant showing in the Asia Rugby Championship Division 1 tournament, the Philippine Volcanoes reached a new all-time high position in the World Rugby rankings at 42nd.

The Volcanoes, who repeated as Division 1 champs on the strength of victories over fancied Sri Lanka in the semis, 39-22, and Singapore in the finals, 29-21, earned 2.61 rating points to spark their climb in the global rankings.

The Philippines has moved 11 spots from its previous position, posting the biggest leap among all nations in the list released last June 3.

At 42nd, the Filipinos are now No. 4 among Asian-ranked sides behind Japan (11), Hong Kong (25), and Korea (30th), leapfrogging Sri Lanka, which slipped two places to 45th overall.

"Looking at our history, this is the highest ranking we have ever achieved in the men's 15s program," said Philippine Rugby Football general manager Jake Letts.

He noted that Philippines had started in the high 80s in 2008 and slowly made its way up each year, reaching 57 two years ago and moving up to 53. Previously, the highest was at 49th.

"It's been a tough road. We look forward to climbing higher. Our aim is to get in the high 30s but this will depend on our international schedule and who we face next," said Letts.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Lady Volcanoes hope to gain inspiration from the success by their male counterparts as they embark on their campaign in the Asia Rugby Women's Championship from on June 19 and 22 at home. Standing in the way of the hosts in the DIvision 1 hostilities are India, Singapore and China.