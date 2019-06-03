UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Anthony Smith sends Alexander Gustafsson into retirement
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - June 3, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — American Anthony Smith sent Swede Alexander Gustafsson into retirement via a rear-naked choke submission in the fourth round of their light heavyweight showdown in UFC Stockholm in Sweden yesterday.

Smith, a 30-year-old Corpus Christi, Texas native, ended Gustafsson at the 2:38-minute mark of the fourth round to pull his biggest win in arguably his best performance in a career that has spanned 11 years.

Smith secured a place among the elite light heavyweights in the world with his 32nd victory (12th via submission) against 12 defeats.

Beaten for a third time in a title bout, the 32-year-old Gustafsson took his gloves off and left them in the octagon. He lost two previous cracks at a crown against Jon Jones.

“The show is over, guys,” said Gustafsson, who retired with an 18-6 (win-loss) record.

Smith later admitted that he broke his left hand in the first round but plodded on. He went to his ground game and caught Gustafsson in a bind in the fourth to snatch the win.

Smith made up for a heartbreaking five-round defeat to Jones in a light heavy title bout at UFC235 in Las Vegas, Nevada last March.

ALEXANDER GUSTAFSSON ANTHONY SMITH MIXED MARTIAL ARTS UFC STOCKHOLM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ruiz shocks Joshua for heavyweight world title
13 hours ago
Ruiz recorded a monster upset, knocking down Britain's Joshua four times to take the World Boxing Association, International...
Sports
Creamline torches Banko in PVL clash
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Kuttika Kaewpin was a beast for the Cool Smashers against Banko. She finished with 27 points in four sets, including nine...
Sports
Petro Gazz schools Motolite to stay perfect
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
The Angels have yet to drop a single set in their three games in the conference.
Sports
Ardina fades in tough conditions, drops to 45th with 76
By Dante Navarro | 9 hours ago
Dottie Ardina tumbled in tough conditions and firm greens and limped with a birdie-less 76, dropping way down to joint 45th...
Sports
Reed, Steffen back as CT IRONMAN 70.3 champs
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Motivated by desire to bounce back from a series of setbacks in a couple of endurance races in the country, Aussie Tim Reed...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Elite spring back from setback
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Quick on the rebound, Blackwater turned back Rain or Shine, 98-92, to get its groove back in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
1 hour ago
Tim Reed, Caroline Steffen back as CT IRONMAN 70.3 champs
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Motivated by desire to bounce back from a series of setbacks in a couple of endurance races in the country, Aussie Tim Reed...
Sports
1 hour ago
Buboy Fernandez says Manny Pacquiao will peak on time
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Regular WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao’s chief trainer Buboy Fernandez said yesterday the fighting senator...
Sports
1 hour ago
Eagles, Saints favored sides in DL Final 4
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Top-ranked squads Cignal-Ateneo and Valencia City Bukidnon-SSCR fight for first blood when they clash in the opener of their...
Sports
1 hour ago
Angels demolish Power Builders for win No. 3
1 hour ago
PetroGazz hardly missed a beat coming off a three-day break, repulsing a depleted Motolite side, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19, for...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with