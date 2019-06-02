Nick Baldwin marked man in Subic

SUBIC BAY, Philippines — First Philippine full Ironman champion Nick Baldwin of Seychelles sees a tough race when he plunges back to action to test his endurance anew against a slew of strong rivals in the much-awaited Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 Subic Bay presented by Big Boss Cement today here.

Fresh from a breakthrough conquest of the 3.8km-180-km-42km swim-bike-run full Ironman last year also held here at the country’s triathlon capital, Baldwin returns with a mission of seeking a quick follow-up in the 1.9km swim - 90km bike - 21km run 70.3 Ironman this year.

That goal, however, will not be a walk in the park, admitted Baldwin who anticipates a mammoth challenge from nearly 900 triathletes from 41 countries, including 12 pro and eight Asian elite participants.

“I would not consider myself as a favorite. Certainly, there are athletes that are more accomplished in this 70.3 Ironman distance,”said Baldwin who also braces for a scorching hot Subic weather as one of the hurdling factor other than his counterparts.

“These are some really good guys racing here. It’s gonna be hot and every race is difficult. Every race presents different challenges and this race is no different.”

Baldwin’s cast of challengers includes former 70.3 world champion Tim Reed and bemedalled Sam Betten together with other Australians Conor McKay and Tim Van Berkel, the second placer of the recently concluded Asia Pacific Championships in Vietnam this month.

Oli Stenning from Great Britain and Rodrigo Acevedo also loom to be major threats.