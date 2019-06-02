UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Nick Baldwin marked man in Subic
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - June 2, 2019 - 12:00am

SUBIC BAY, Philippines — First Philippine full Ironman champion Nick Baldwin of Seychelles sees a tough race when he plunges back to action to test his endurance anew against a slew of strong rivals in the much-awaited Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 Subic Bay presented by Big Boss Cement today here.

Fresh from a breakthrough conquest of the 3.8km-180-km-42km swim-bike-run full Ironman last year also held here at the country’s triathlon capital, Baldwin returns with a mission of seeking a quick follow-up in the 1.9km swim - 90km bike - 21km run 70.3 Ironman this year.

That goal, however, will not be a walk in the park, admitted Baldwin who anticipates a mammoth challenge from nearly 900 triathletes from 41 countries, including 12 pro and eight Asian elite participants.

“I would not consider myself as a favorite. Certainly, there are athletes that are more accomplished in this 70.3 Ironman distance,”said Baldwin who also braces for a scorching hot Subic weather as one of the hurdling factor other than his counterparts.

“These are some really good guys racing here. It’s gonna be hot and every race is difficult. Every race presents different challenges and this race is no different.”

Baldwin’s cast of challengers includes former 70.3 world champion Tim Reed and bemedalled Sam Betten together with other Australians Conor McKay and Tim Van Berkel, the second placer of the recently concluded Asia Pacific Championships in Vietnam this month.

Oli Stenning from Great Britain and Rodrigo Acevedo also loom to be major threats.

CENTURY TUNA IRONMAN 70.3 NICK BALDWIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Abueva defends self after heated exchange with Ray Parks' girlfriend
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Abueva had reportedly made lewd motions toward Parks' girlfriend, Maika Rivera, when he fouled out late in the game on F...
Sports
UST's Eya Laure banners Foton's prized recruits
By Voltaire Mendoza | 11 hours ago
Foton waged a recruiting coup when it secured the services of University of Santo Tomas ace Eya Laure for the Philippine Superliga...
Sports
Banko nips pesky BaliPure for first win
9 hours ago
Banko Perlas notched its first win of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after besting a gritty BaliPure...
Sports
Borja dominates IronKids; Corpuz keeps crown
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Zedrick James Borja capped a checkered Ironkids career by stamping his class in the 13-14 division of the Alaska Fortified...
Sports
Wilder says Fury rematch to follow Ortiz bout
11 hours ago
World Boxing Council heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder said that he has lined up a highly anticipated rematch with...
Sports
Latest
Nick Baldwin marked man in Subic
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 2, 2019 - 12:00am
First Philippine full Ironman champion Nick Baldwin of Seychelles sees a tough race when he plunges back to action to test his endurance anew against a slew of strong rivals in the much-awaited Century Tuna Ironman...
1 hour ago
Sports
NCA Big Event derby
June 2, 2019 - 12:00am
The National Cockers Alliance, headed by Gov. Ito Ynares and the Firefly Group, announced the holding of the prestigious NCA Big Event Derby on Tuesday at the Ynares Multi-purpose Building in Pasig City.
1 hour ago
Sports
World Slasher Cup finale today
June 2, 2019 - 12:00am
An interesting mix of cockfight celebrities, first time participants and foreign cockers will shoot for the championship of the 2019 World Slasher Cup 2 Invitational 9-Cock Derby today at the Smart Araneta Coli...
1 hour ago
Sports
Far from a ‘wrap?’
By Joaquin M. Henson | June 2, 2019 - 12:00am
It’ll take four wins to wrap up the NBA Finals series and the Toronto Raptors are now three away from becoming the first team outside the US to capture the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
1 hour ago
Sports
6 hours ago
Army spoils Motolite debut for bounce back win
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Led by guest player Olena Lymareva-Flink, the Lady Troopers bested the young Motolite squad.
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with