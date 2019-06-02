World Slasher Cup finale today

MANILA, Philippines — An interesting mix of cockfight celebrities, first time participants and foreign cockers will shoot for the championship of the 2019 World Slasher Cup 2 Invitational 9-Cock Derby today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Aficionados eagerly await the return match of seven-time WSC champion Patrick Antonio and three-time WSC king Frank Berin, who figured in a classic draw last Tuesday with an “all -in” center bet.

Antonio and son Tony Antonio have three entries in today’s 4-cock grand finals (Sagupaan Winning Line with 4.5 points and two others with four points).

Team Excellence is also in the thick of the fight, headed by 2019 Pitmasters 220 K Big Event champion Rey Canedo, Cris Sioson, Doc Ayong Lorenzo and Pitgames Media Inc. CEO Manny Berbano (RC Warrior JD, five points and EDL Agiar Excellence, four points). First-timers Henry Tubban of Ilocos (Tabuk Legal Eagles Anonas) and Reynaldo Villanueva of Laguna (RNK) reached the finals unscathed with five wins each while Dr. Bel Almojera of Florida, USA and Soan Sogianto/HJ Sabri of Indonesia with suppport of Marikina’s Nino Yee tallied four points each.

Other grand finalists with four points include Caloy Datu/Lawrence Villanueva, Nerio Frani, Ricky Magtuto/JMW group, Antonio Aleria/Boy de Roca, Nene Araneta, Felix and RC Gatchalian, Jervy Maglunob and Noel Cosico, Mauro Prieto/Rey Briones, Emil Tiu, Anthony Lim, Frank Berin, Louie Tulang, Randy Rabadon, Eslabon and Escolin Brothers and Honey Yu.