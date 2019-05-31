UAAP
FEU coach Olsen Racela later rued his team’s inconsistency. “We need to be consistent for 40 minutes,” he said.
Tams avert slide vs Generals
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - May 31, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Far Easter University overcame a furious fightback by Emilio Aguinaldo College and escaped with a 73-72 victory yesterday to keep its quarterfinal hopes alive in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup 2019 at the Flying V Centre.

The Tams led by as many as 18 points with only three minutes and a half left but nearly blew the huge lead in the face of the Generals’ rally, hanging tough at the finish to hack out the one-point win, their second against the same number of losses for joint fourth with the National U Bulldogs.

The Morayta-based cagers appeared in complete control after storming to a 70-52 bulge.

But EAC, behind the duo of Marwin Taywan and Jethro Mendoza, went on a full-court trap that led to a series of scoring opportunities and saw the Generals nearly pull off a miraculous comeback.

In the other game, Arellano U edged San Sebastian, 75-69, to claim its first win in five outings.

The Stags suffered their first defeat against three wins.

