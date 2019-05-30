UAAP
Petro Gazz's Wilma Salas
Wilma Salas keeping low profile on PVL's hottest team
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2019 - 12:58pm

MANILA, Philippines – Wilma Salas flew to Manila from Cuba on Saturday night, less than 24 hours before her new volleyball team, Petro Gazz, was scheduled to take on the Creamline Coolsmashers on opening day of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

“Oh, it’s hot,” she exclaimed when she got out of the airport and into the hot and humid night. 

Several hours later, the 28-year-old Cuban volleybelle remained hot as Creamline failed to cool her down en route to a game-high 20 points (off 18 spikes and two blocks) and a three-set win over the defending champions (25-22, 26-24, 25-22). 

“It’s amazing how the entire team quickly connected,” admired fellow import Janisa Johnson of Salas and their new team, Petro Gazz.

Once more, a few hours before the Petro Gazz Angels were scheduled to play the Banko Perlas Spikers, Salas was talking about how Filipino food resembled Cuban cuisine. 

“The Spanish influence,” she ventured.

Come game time, trailing Banko Perlas early in the first set, Salas led the team on a comeback to take an 11-10 lead they would not surrender. Their foes were unable to receive and launch their attacks as Petro Gazz won once more in runaway fashion (25-19, 25-21, 25-12). 

Yet for all the early season success, Salas has expressed caution. “I’ve played this game in many countries — Italy, Turkey Azerbaijan, Israel and others. There is still a long way to go.”

While growing up in Cuba, Salas first gravitated toward basketball. But volleyball is even more popular in the island nation and she made the jump where she eventually represented the Cuban national team several times in the FIVB World Championships as well as the Pan American Games. 

“I think it is more fun," she succinctly said of the sport. “I enjoy it more.”

Not even a week yet in the Philippines, Salas is having a lot of fun. “It is not just the winning, but also the team atmosphere. It is a very good organization too.”

As she made her way out of the Filoil flying V Centre for a team dinner in the nearby Santolan Town Center, some fans asked for some selfies. “Good luck on your way to the championship,” one said.

She smiled and only promised that she will try. 

“It’s hot,” she remarked. 

Yes, Wilma Sala is currently playing for the hottest team in the PVL.

