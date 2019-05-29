Tai Bundit to return as Creamline Cool Smashers coach

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers is bringing back multi-titled coach Tai Bundit one game into the new Premier Volleyball League season, Joey Villar of The STAR reports.

The Reinforced Conference defending champions sacked Chinese head coach Li Huanning after suffering a three-set loss to the Petro Gazz Angels last Sunday.

Bundit is set to take his post as head coach when he arrives on Monday.

Trainer Ed Ortega will lead the Cool Smashers in their game against BaliPure later today and Banko Perlas on Sunday.