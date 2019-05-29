UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Tai Bundit
FILE/Joey Mendoza
Tai Bundit to return as Creamline Cool Smashers coach
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2019 - 10:28am

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers is bringing back multi-titled coach Tai Bundit one game into the new Premier Volleyball League season, Joey Villar of The STAR reports.

The Reinforced Conference defending champions sacked Chinese head coach Li Huanning after suffering a three-set loss to the Petro Gazz Angels last Sunday.

Bundit is set to take his post as head coach when he arrives on Monday.

Trainer Ed Ortega will lead the Cool Smashers in their game against BaliPure later today and Banko Perlas on Sunday.

CREAMLINE COOL SMASHERS PVL TAI BUNDIT VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine women's volley team starts SEAG training June 3
By Voltaire Mendoza | 3 hours ago
Finally, the national women’s volleyball team will be reporting for duty.
Sports
'Never so nervous' Osaka, Halep survive French Open horror shows
3 hours ago
World number one Naomi Osaka was just two points from a sensational Roland Garros exit on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time)...
Sports
UST’s Rondina sets volleyball aside to take teaching units
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Leaving the UAAP with a silver medal and an MVP award to her name, Rondina now sets her sights on a newly discovered passion:...
Sports
Sponsored
Philam Life kicks football clinic into high gear with Tottenham Hotspur coaches
19 hours ago
Philam Life trains kids in football with the help of Tottenham Hotspur coahes.
Sports
Battle lines drawn
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 29, 2019 - 12:00am
POC president Ricky Vargas took off the kid gloves at the General Assembly meeting in Max’s Restaurant on Capitol Drive, Pasig, last Monday morning and came out swinging in serving notice to antagonistic elements...
Sports
Latest
38 minutes ago
Who did it better? Pacquiao, Thurman show off work on heavy bag
By Luisa Morales | 38 minutes ago
Thurman and Pacquiao are set to face each other in a welterweight unification fight in Las Vegas.
Sports
1 hour ago
Wilder announces Ortiz rematch
1 hour ago
World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder announced a rematch with Cuba's Luis Ortiz on Tuesday (Wednesday...
Sports
3 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena, Eagles brace for tougher UAAP 82
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After ruling the competition for the past two seasons, Katipunan cager Thirdy Ravena knows it can only be an uphill battle...
Sports
11 hours ago
Batang Pier, KaTropa clash for share of lead
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
NorthPort and TNT KaTropa clash in a duel of unbeaten teams, each determined to cop its third consecutive triumph and gain...
Sports
11 hours ago
‘Let’s focus on SEA Games first’
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee leadership yesterday reiterated its call to reserve politicking until after the Southeast...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with