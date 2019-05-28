UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
The IronKids serves as a fitting appetizer to the Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 Subic Bay.
Jun Mendoza
IronKids spices up CT Ironman 70.3
(Philstar.com) - May 28, 2019 - 3:05pm

MANILA, Philippines – The future of triathlon takes the spotlight on Saturday, June 1, as close to 300 kids dispute top honors in various age categories in the Alaska Fortified IronKids at the WOW Recreation and Activity Center in Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

This marks the third time that the local junior version of the Ironman will be held as a swim-run event following the Davao City and Vermosa, Cavite competitions with the Subic cast to feature the sport’s regular campaigners in the 6-to-14 years old bracket.

Fresh faces are also expected to hog the spotlight as they seek to upstage the fancied names in the event starting at 6 a.m.

The IronKids serves as a fitting appetizer to the Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 Subic Bay presented by Big Boss Cement which fires off Sunday with Seychelles’ Nick Baldwin setting out for back-to-back title feat in the country’s triathlon capital following his triumph in the first full Ironman last year.

Also lined up on Saturday is the Sun Life Bike Out and the Ironman 70.3 Subic Bay Expo at 9 a.m., the media conference at 3 p.m. and the Beliinda Granger race tips at 4 p.m., among others.

Launched a decade ago, the Alaska IronKids, then made up of a swim-bike-run event, has become one of the highlights of each Ironman competition. It is staged to promote a well-balanced lifestyle for kids and at the same time serves as venue for family bonding. It is also held to help kids develop the values of discipline, hard work, integrity and determination through a series of races.

The organizing Sunrise Events, Inc., however, decided to drop the bike leg from the usual 400m-swim, 9km-bike, and 3km event to lessen the competition’s barriers to entry of which purchasing a bike is a prime example.

Meanwhile, Baldwin gears up for a strong challenge from the likes of former 70.3 world champion Tim Reed and multi-titled Sam Betten along with fellow Australians Tim Van Berkel and Conor McKay with Colombia’s Rodrigo Acevedo and Oli Stenning of Great Britain as he seeks to make it two-in-row in Subic, this time on a shorter 1.9km swim-90km bike-21km run event.

For details, visit www.ironman703subicbay.com or the Facebook page Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 Subic Bay and @im703subicbay on Instagram and Twitter. Official event hashtags are #CenturyTunaIM703 #im703subicbay.

Backing the event are Big Boss Cement (presenting sponsor), venue host Subic Bay, bike leg racing partner NLEX SCTEX, Black Arrow (official courier and logistics partner) Hoka (official footwear), Gatorade, TYR, Gu, Lightwater, David’s Salon, Prudential Guarantee, ONE Cignal, the Philippine Star, Trilife, AsiaTri.com, Finisher Pix and Active.

Close to thousand triathletes will also battle it out for top honors in various divisions, including the Asian Elite and the 12 age group categories. It also features relay competitions for male, female and mixed teams.

Forty one countries are represented in what promises to be another challenging race on a practically new course with the race central now at Subic Bay Boardwalk.

IRONKIDS IRONMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Warriors farewell to Oracle
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 28, 2019 - 12:00am
This is the Golden State Warriors’ final season playing home games at the Oracle Arena in Oakland and they want to go out with a bang.
Sports
Warriors' Durant won't play in Game 1 of NBA Finals; Cousins questionable
3 hours ago
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play in the opening game of the NBA finals against the Toronto Raptors...
Sports
United VC eyeing Fil-American setters amid Robins-Hardy's departure
By Voltaire Mendoza | 1 day ago
United VC may have lost Alohi Robins-Hardy, but it’s working on transaction that could boost its playmaking department...
Sports
Swan song for McTavish?
By Joaquin Henson | May 28, 2019 - 12:00am
Veteran international referee Bruce McTavish leaves early this morning for Bangkok to work what he said will be his final assignment as the third man in the ring in WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin’s...
Sports
Pirates scuttle Generals in Filoil tilt
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
The Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates bounced back from their loss last week to Far Eastern University with an...
Sports
Latest
2 hours ago
Easy transition for PetroGazz import Janisa Johnson
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
We caught up with Johnson to talk about returning to the Philippines as well as her finding her way with her new team.
Sports
2 hours ago
Fiery start up as Luzvimin golf unwraps
2 hours ago
The top golfing ladies from the country’s leading clubs slug it out in what promises to be an explosive start to the...
Sports
16 hours ago
Vargas effects changes in key POC posts
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas has effected a shakedown in key positions in the POC, firing people he...
Sports
16 hours ago
Eagles, Golden Harvest set semis tiff
By Kristina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Cignal-Ateneo shook off a sluggish start and did not put its win-once quarters bonus to waste, frustrating Chadao-Far Eastern...
Sports
16 hours ago
Real Gold overwhelms field in Triple Crown 1st leg
16 hours ago
Real Gold won the initial battle of the country’s best three-year-olds, obliterating the eight-horse field that included...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with