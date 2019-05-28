Easy transition for PetroGazz import Janisa Johnson

MANILA, Philippines – The PetroGazz Angels opened the Reinforced Conference of the Premier Volleyball League with a resounding three-set win over fancied Creamline, 25-22, 26-24, 25-22.

The Angels’ two imports, Cuban Wilma Salas and American Janisa Johnson, took center stage for PetroGazz as they scored 20 and 16 points, respectively. Despite standing only at a deceptive 5’6”, Johnson can sure get up in the air and smash home some powerful spikes.

The 27-year old-Johnson previously played for BaliPure during the 2018 Reinforced Conference alongside fellow American Alexis Matthews. The team finished sixth with a 4-9 record. She most recently played in France with the Beziers Angels (from September to May).

So from one Angels team to another; with this one, the PetroGazz version.

We caught up with Johnson a day before their next match against Banko Perlas on Wednesday, May 29 (at 5 p.m.), to talk about returning to the Philippines as well as her finding her way with her new team.

Q: How did you hook up with PetroGazz?

Johnson: One of my teammates from PetroGazz asked if I would be interested in playing for the team and shortly after, the manager asked the same. I was a fan of the team from what I remember playing against them last season so it was an easy “yes” for me.”

Q: How is the adjustment with your new team?

Johnson: I am doing great with this team. They’re a fun group of girls and we push each other to be the best players we can be.

Q: How was your adjustment this time around considering the heat?

Johnson: Yeah, this time around it was easier for me to adjust because I knew what I was coming into. Surprisingly, I have gotten used to the heat since dealing with it last season. I’m more prepared now and I realize I need to carry an umbrella with me no matter how sunny the weather may assume to be.

Q: How was it playing alongside Wilma Salas?

Johnson: I met her hours before the game, but her and I got along well. When we were on the court, there were no problems connecting with one another. It was so easy playing with each other that I forget she arrived literally the night before the game.

I understand her English, but often, she speaks to me in Spanish. And since I am half Hispanic, there aren’t any problems conversing.