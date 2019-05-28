UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Janisa Johnson of the e PetroGazz Angels
Kristine Barreiro
Easy transition for PetroGazz import Janisa Johnson
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2019 - 1:59pm

MANILA, Philippines – The PetroGazz Angels opened the Reinforced Conference of the Premier Volleyball League with a resounding three-set win over fancied Creamline, 25-22, 26-24, 25-22.

The Angels’ two imports, Cuban Wilma Salas and American Janisa Johnson, took center stage for PetroGazz as they scored 20 and 16 points, respectively. Despite standing only at a deceptive 5’6”, Johnson can sure get up in the air and smash home some powerful spikes.

The 27-year old-Johnson previously played for BaliPure during the 2018 Reinforced Conference alongside fellow American Alexis Matthews. The team finished sixth with a 4-9 record. She most recently played in France with the Beziers Angels (from September to May).

So from one Angels team to another; with this one, the PetroGazz version.

We caught up with Johnson a day before their next match against Banko Perlas on Wednesday, May 29 (at 5 p.m.), to talk about returning to the Philippines as well as her finding her way with her new team.

Q: How did you hook up with PetroGazz?

Johnson: One of my teammates from PetroGazz asked if I would be interested in playing for the team and shortly after, the manager asked the same. I was a fan of the team from what I remember playing against them last season so it was an easy “yes” for me.”

Q: How is the adjustment with your new team?

Johnson: I am doing great with this team. They’re a fun group of girls and we push each other to be the best players we can be.

Q: How was your adjustment this time around considering the heat?

Johnson: Yeah, this time around it was easier for me to adjust because I knew what I was coming into. Surprisingly, I have gotten used to the heat since dealing with it last season. I’m more prepared now and I realize I need to carry an umbrella with me no matter how sunny the weather may assume to be.

Q: How was it playing alongside Wilma Salas? 

Johnson: I met her hours before the game, but her and I got along well. When we were on the court, there were no problems connecting with one another. It was so easy playing with each other that I forget she arrived literally the night before the game.

I understand her English, but often, she speaks to me in Spanish. And since I am half Hispanic, there aren’t any problems conversing.

PETROGAZ VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Warriors farewell to Oracle
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 28, 2019 - 12:00am
This is the Golden State Warriors’ final season playing home games at the Oracle Arena in Oakland and they want to go out with a bang.
Sports
Swan song for McTavish?
By Joaquin Henson | May 28, 2019 - 12:00am
Veteran international referee Bruce McTavish leaves early this morning for Bangkok to work what he said will be his final assignment as the third man in the ring in WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin’s...
Sports
United VC eyeing Fil-American setters amid Robins-Hardy's departure
By Voltaire Mendoza | 1 day ago
United VC may have lost Alohi Robins-Hardy, but it’s working on transaction that could boost its playmaking department...
Sports
Warriors' Durant won't play in Game 1 of NBA Finals; Cousins questionable
2 hours ago
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play in the opening game of the NBA finals against the Toronto Raptors...
Sports
UP routs Mapua for 4th Filoil win
By Rick Olivares | 20 hours ago
The University of the Philippines coolly blew away the Mapua University Cardinals for an 80-71 win in the Filoil Flying V...
Sports
Latest
49 minutes ago
Fiery start up as Luzvimin golf unwraps
49 minutes ago
The top golfing ladies from the country’s leading clubs slug it out in what promises to be an explosive start to the...
Sports
2 hours ago
Pirates scuttle Generals in Filoil tilt
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates bounced back from their loss last week to Far Eastern University with an...
Sports
14 hours ago
Vargas effects changes in key POC posts
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas has effected a shakedown in key positions in the POC, firing people he...
Sports
14 hours ago
Eagles, Golden Harvest set semis tiff
By Kristina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Cignal-Ateneo shook off a sluggish start and did not put its win-once quarters bonus to waste, frustrating Chadao-Far Eastern...
Sports
14 hours ago
Real Gold overwhelms field in Triple Crown 1st leg
14 hours ago
Real Gold won the initial battle of the country’s best three-year-olds, obliterating the eight-horse field that included...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with