Undermanned Maroons still too tough vs Cards

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Philippines steamrolled Mapua, 80-71, yesterday to enhance its quarterfinal bid in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup 2019 at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Up by just six points at the break, Juan Gomez de Liano went on attack mode as the Maroons outscored the Cardinals in the third period, 29-10, to build cushion they used to weather Mapua’s late fightback.

De Liano paced his team with 17 points as UP posted its fourth victory in six outings that pushed the Maroons up to fourth spot in Group A behind San Sebastian (3-0), reigning NCAA titlist San Beda (2-0) and La Salle (4-1).

Jun Manzo chipped in 15 points while Bright Akuetie contributed nine in limited minutes for the Maroons, who were still without Kobe Paras and Ricci Rivero.

“Other players stepped up as Bright (Akhuetie) played few minutes and Ricci (Rivero) and Kobe (Paras) not playing. The entire team actually stepped up today,” said UP coach Bo Perasol.

Mapua showed some fight early in the game, taking a 29-27 edge with less than four minutes left in the second quarter.

Later in the day, veterans Simon Camacho and Papi Sarr teamed up in a vicious second-quarter assault as Adamson broke away en route to a 70-52 blasting of Jose Rizal U.

In high school division, Lyceum of the Philippines University assured itself of a spot in the semifinals on an 81-70 thumping of De La Salle Zobel.

The streaking National University Bullpups, meanwhile, outlasted the tough Far Eastern University Baby Tamaraws, 79-70.