Dableo makes SEAG chess qualifier finale

MANILA, Philippines — Ronald Dableo was on top of his game when he decided to walk away from the sport he loves to focus on family and coaching. After an eight-year hiatus, he made a grand return that everybody noticed.

On Sunday, Dableo, 40, displayed the same form that earned him three norms for a Grandmaster title and a World Cup stint, topping the rapid event of the semifinals of the Southeast Asian Games qualifier in Passi, Iloilo.

Dableo drew with International Master John Marvin Miciano in the seventh and final round to claim the title and one of the 10 spots to the grand finals of the event staking two slots to the national team for the 30th Southeast Asian Games set Nov. 30-Dec.11 in the country.

It came just a week after he finished tied for first before settling for second on tiebreak with eventual champ David Elorta in the Eugene Torre Cup-SEAG Luzon leg qualifier at the Mapua Gym in Manila.

His pair of sterling performances stirred up memories of his 2011 campaign when he clinched the last two of three needed norms for a GM title. He was a few rating points away to officially clinch the title before deciding to quit.

During his absence, he coached University of Santo Tomas to six UAAP seniors’ titles and focused on raising children 16-year-old Jania, 14-year-old Ronald Jr. and eight-year-old Jude Angelo, who emerged the top under-eight player in the Torre Cup.

He’s back with a different goal.

“I’m in the Army now and I need to make the Philippine team for me to get exemption from military duties. That’s why I returned to playing actively again,” Dableo told The STAR.

Dableo, the 2003 Asian Zonal champion in Vietnam who also made the 2004 World Cup in Tripoli, Libya, would need to finish in the top two of the grand finals to hit his goal.

The SEAG qualifier grand finals are set July 11-15 in Alphaland, Makati.