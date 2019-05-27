Steffen-Duke face-off up in CT Ironman 70.3

MANILA, Philippines — Swiss Caroline Steffen and Aussie Dimity Lee Duke gear up for another clash of power and endurance tipped to go down-to-the-wire as they banner the elite cast in the Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay presented by Big Boss Cement which gets going today.

The veteran campaigners are seeking to snap a spell in local endurance racing with Steffen out to improve her runner-up finish to Czech Radka Kahlefeldt in the recent Alveo Davao where Duke struggled to finish fourth.

But both are coming into the 1.9km swim-90km bike-21km run event brimming with confidence, so do New Zealand’s Laura Wood, Manami Iijima of Guam and Lisa Tyack, another star from Down Under, guaranteeing a fierce showdown for top honors and the top $3,000 purse in the centerpiece women’s pro division.

“I’m excited to return to Subic for the fourth time,” said Steffen, who is also using the event organized by Sunrise Events Inc. as part of her buildup for the World Chanmpionships.

“I’m still building up my fitness towards the World Championships in October and the CT IRONMAN 70.3 will be a great test in the heat to see where I am at,” she added.

Duke, on the other hand, hopes to flash her familiarity with the course where she also reigned in a 5150 event while placing second to compatriot Liz Blatchford in the first Philippine full triathlon last year.