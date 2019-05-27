UAAP
Tough format in WSC today
(The Philippine Star) - May 27, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of cockfight aficionados are expected to troop to the Smart Araneta Coliseum today for the awaited opening round of the 2019 World Slasher Cup 2 Invitational 9-Cock Derby.

More than 100 local and international sabong stars vie in the tough 2-cock elimination round and another 100 battle it out on Day 2.

Qualifiers will advance to the 3-cock semifinals on Wednesday and Thursday.

Participants with scores of 2, 2.5, 3 and 3.5 points will have their 4-cock finale Friday while those with 4, 4.5 and 5 points compete on June 2 (4-cock grand finals).

“Known internationally as the “Olympics of sabong,” the WSC 2’s difficult format this year will challenge even the grizzled veterans,” said Pitgames Media Inc. CEO Manny Berbano, himself a participant with Doc Ayong Lorenzo.

Early favorites are past WSC champs including Patrick Antonio, Frank Berin, Vice Mayor Jubee Navarro, Rey Briones, Nene Araneta, Peping Ricafort, Joey Sy, Noel Jarin, Dicky Lim,  Biboy Enriquez, Ito Ynares, Anthony Lim, Vergil Intino, Lawrence Wacnang, Art de Castro, Magno Lim, Ed Apari, Honey Yu, Joey delos Santos and Rikki Reyes.

But emerging celebrities of cockfighting might pull a surprise. Among them are Rey Canedo, Cris Sioson, James Uy, Mel Lim, Roel Gatchalian, Marc Cruz, Kenneth Liao, Gerry Escalona, Marvin Perez, Rey Morla, Jojo Gatlabayan, Jess Moradas, Atty. Arcal Astorga, Wilvin Sy, Alwynn Sy, Ramil Capistrano, Julio Vinluan, Rene Adao, Boody Buenaventura, Ed Ochoa, Rep. Gerry Espina and lady cockers Robie Yu and Osang dela Cruz.

For audiences, the World Slasher Cup Derby Office holds a loyalty promo that gives a huge discount to bulk buyers of tickets to all fight dates from May 27 to June 2 (with a one-day break on June 1). Fans can buy Patron tickets for all fight dates at a discounted price of P9,000; and Upper Box tickets at a P6,000. For more details, call 588-4000 local 8227, or 911-2928. 

2019 WORLD SLASHER CUP COCK FIGHTING
