Once Pacquiao connects, Thurman will run like the others

MANILA, Philippines — Strength and conditioning expert Justin Fortune found the words to best describe Manny Pacquiao’s next opponent.

“He’s very, very, very dangerous,” said Fortune of American Keith Thurman, who will battle Pacquiao for the WBA welterweight supremacy on July 20 in Las Vegas.

Fortune, a former heavyweight contender, spoke to Fight Hub TV during this week’s press tour, saying he can see a “good fight” at the MGM Grand.

“He’s hungry, he’s young, he’s champ,” added Fortune of Thurman, who vowed to send the 40-year-old Pacquiao into retirement.

Thurman, 10 years younger and undefeated in 30 fights, was too bold and disrespectful in predicting the outcome of the pay-per-view showdown.

“Come July 20, He (Pacquiao) will disappear,” said Thurman, who must possess the magical powers of David Copperfield to make someone disappear.

Pacquiao said he’s “not intimidated.”

Fortune had gotten used to hearing such words from Pacquiao’s opponents.

“They all say it. They’ve said it before and they’ll keep on saying it again,” said Fortune, a cancer survivor and a father of twins.

Things will change inside the ring, according to Fortune.

“When Pacquiao hits you, things change. Once Manny hits Thurman, he’ll run and he’ll box,” he said.

It’s what the other Pacquiao opponents did in the past.

“They (expletive) run… because you don’t want to get hit too many times by Pacquiao. The combinations (expletive) hurt,” said the Australian strength coach.

Fortune had seen it all.