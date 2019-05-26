Nick Baldwin chases Ironman supremacy in Subic

MANILA, Philippines — Seychelles’ Nick Baldwin, who ruled the first-ever full Ironman last year, returns to Subic this week, aiming for another endurance feat in the Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 Subic Bay on June 2.

But though the upcoming 1.9km swim - 90km bike - 21km run event will be just half of the punishing 3.8km-180km-42km race which he ruled in eight hours, 50 minutes and 30 seconds, Baldwin still expects a tough outing given the depth of the competing field in the centerpiece pro division.

It includes former 70.3 world champion Tim Reed and multi-titled Sam Betten along with fellow Australians Tim Van Berkel and Conor McKay with Colombia’s Rodrigo Acevedo and Oli Stenning of Great Britain boosting the cast in the men’s division of the event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. and presented by Big Boss Cement.

Meanwhile, the beach clean up drive today at Boardwalk, spearheaded by the event’s newest presenter, kicks off a series of activities culminating in the CT Ironman 70.3 next Sunday. The two-hour public service will also be held on June 3.

Also on tap at 8:30 a.m. today is the Sun Life Bike Out for cycling and fitness enthusiasts with a series of activities also lined up for the week leading to Saturday’s Alaska Fortified IronKids swim-run at the WOW Recreation and Activity Center.

Close to a thousand triathletes are gearing up for another gruelling battle for top honors in various divisions, including the Asian Elite and the 12 age-group categories.