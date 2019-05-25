UAAP
PBA legends return with Face-Off tourney
(The Philippine Star) - May 25, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — In a fitting follow-up to the blockbuster Return of the Rivals PBA Legends spectacle last February, UNTV showcases a month-long legends tourney that fires off on June 2 at the Pasig City Sports Center.

Dubbed the UNTV Cup PBA Legends Face-Off, the event is another fundraiser with four teams – Ginebra, Purefoods, San Miguel Beer and Alaska – clashing for prizes that will go to the PBA Legends Foundation.

San Miguel Beer will be bannered by Allan Caidic, Ato Agustin, Dondon Hontiveros, Danny Ildefonso and Olsen Racela, Alaska will have former MVP winners Johnny Abarrientos, Willie Miller and Kenneth Duremdes plus Bong Hawkins, Jeffrey Cariano and Jojo Lastimosa while Purefoods will be led by four-time MVP Alvin Patrimonio, Jerry Codiñera, Bong Ravena, Dindo Pumaren and Roger Yap. Crowd-favorite Ginebra will be bannered by Jayjay Helterbrand, Bal David, Pido Jarencio, Vince Hizon, Marlou Aquino and Rudy Distrito.

This marks the fourth time UNTV will be holding a noble tournament – the first one benefited the legendary Samboy Lim of San Miguel Beer.

In 2017, public service advocate and UNTV Cup founder Daniel Razon granted P1 million seed money to the PBA Legends Foundation in its effort to help former professional basketball players who are sick or have medical concerns.

A year after, the foundation organized the first ever PBA Legends Charity Golf Tournament and last year, the league extended assistance to former SMB and Welcoat (now Rain or Shine) player Joey Mente who succumbed to cancer and ex-Crispa guard Johnny Revilla.

The Return of the Rivals event, according to Razon, was able to raise P3 million cash donation.

