Big Boss Cement backs CT IRONMAN 70.3
(Philstar.com) - May 24, 2019 - 2:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay Philippines continues to draw not only a stellar international cast but also another chief backer in Big Boss Cement when it marks its fifth staging on June 2 in Subic Bay.

Multi-titled Aussie Tim Reed, Swiss Caroline Steffen and last year’s full IRONMAN champion Nick Baldwin of Seychelles head the early roster of aces vying in the centerpiece pro division along with veteran campaigners Sam Betten, Tim Van Berkel and Dimity-Lee Duke, all from Down Under, and Laure Wood of New Zealand and Guam’s Manami IIjima.

A new player in the industry specializing in production of environment-friendly cement in the country, Big Boss Cement comes in as the event’s presenter at a time when local triathlon is enjoying tremendous boom with top-notch endurance races held regularly across the country the last decade or so.

Sunrise Events, Inc., organizer of the biggest, premier triathlon races in the land, recently inked a four-year pact with Big Boss Cement as presenting sponsor of the CT IRONMAN 70.3 up to 2022.

“The growth of triathlon in the country has considerably increased over the past few years. With Big Boss Cement’s support, we are assured of the sport’s continued advancement in line with our commitment to promote a healthy lifestyle among Filipinos,” said SEI general manager Princess Galura.

“Big Boss Cement represents innovation and environment conservation by producing super strong premier cement that is eco-friendly,” said BBC vice president and long-time triathlete Ishmael Ordoñez. “The CT IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay will be a test of human endurance but to be enjoyed in the surrounding nature which Big Boss Cement aspires to preserve through its products.”

Meanwhile, the Big Boss Cement Beach Clean Up starting at 6 a.m. tomorrow (Sunday) at the Boardwalk ushers in the busy the week of activities culminating in the CT IRONMAN 70.3. The two-hour public service activity will be also be held on June 3.

Black Arrow Express, one of the country’s top cargo moves which launched its inaugural 5150 race late last year, also extends its partnership with SEI as one of the sponsors of the upcoming event to be ushered in by the traditional Alaska Fortified IronKids on June 1.

“As we continue to sponsor these kinds of races, we want to highlight our company’s passion and determination by conquering the last mile, just like the fuel that ignites these athletes with their perseverance, agility and dedication for success,” said BAE president Allan Brizuela.

For details, visit www.ironman703subicbay.com or the Facebook page Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay and @im703subicbay on Instagram and Twitter. Official event hashtags are #CenturyTunaIM703 #im703subicbay.

