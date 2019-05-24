UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Justine Baltazar and Encho Serrano dealt the Chiefs heavy beating, with the former powering his way to game-highs 21 points and 16 rebounds and the latter coming through with 16 markers and 11 boards to lead the Archers to their fourth win in five outings.
facebook
Baltazar, Serrano lead Archers in 33-point win
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - May 24, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle outmuscled and outgunned Arellano University in the second half and hammered out a 95-62 victory yesterday to boost its stock in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup 2019 at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Justine Baltazar and Encho Serrano dealt the Chiefs heavy beating, with the former powering his way to game-highs 21 points and 16 rebounds and the latter coming through with 16 markers and 11 boards to lead the Archers to their fourth win in five outings.

The Archers solidified their spot at third behind the San Sebastian Stags and San Beda Lions with similar 2-0 (win-loss) records. The Chiefs absorbed their fourth straight setback.

From a 40-39 deficit after Arellano’s Kent Salado hit a long jumper at the 8:07 mark of the third, DLSU detonated a 22-8 bomb to close out the third with six baskets coming from fastbreak lay-ups, 61-48.

Earlier, Jose Rizal claimed its first win in four outings at the expense of Emilio Aguinaldo College, 84-78, with Agem Miranda leading the way with 25 points. The Generals reeled to their third loss against a triumph.

In high school action, Ateneo point guard Ian Espinosa hit a floater in the lane with five seconds left to lift the Blue Eaglets to a pulsating 67-66 win over defending NCAA Juniors champion Mapua.

ENCHO SERRANO FILOIL FLYING V PRESEASON CUP 2019 JUSTINE BALTAZAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas women advance, men's squad gets boot in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The Filipinas sweep the qualifying draw and move on into the main pool.
Sports
WATCH: Kai Sotto adds long-range bombs to shooting arsenal in US training
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Training with renowned basketball skills coach Nick Stapleton, Sotto has put on a lot of work in his shooting.
Sports
From the streets to the court: Basketball gives out of school youth a second chance
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Minguillo, 13, had been chosen as one of the ten 2019 Jr. NBA All-Stars. Yet, he almost didn't have the chance to prove ...
Sports
Manny Pacquiao: I’m not intimidated
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
The staredown between WBA welterweight kings Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman lasted only 18 seconds at the Gotham Hall in...
Sports
RJ Abarrientos takes charge for Ricci Rivero-less Gilas in win over Iran
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
Abarrientos shot the lights out with seven long-range bombs, finishing with a staggering 18 points.
Sports
Latest
2 hours ago
Elite keen on face-off with Kings
By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
After acquitting themselves well in a tough opening assignment against Meralco, Blackwater faces an acid test anew as it...
Sports
2 hours ago
Floyd rematch talk persists
By Joaquin Henson | 2 hours ago
Even as there is media frenzy over the July 20 WBA welterweight unification championship showdown between “super”...
Sports
2 hours ago
Taiwanese bets frolic in rain-hit TPGA Open
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Tseng Tzu-Hao, who has placed no better than 21st in a young four-year pro career, fired a six-under 66 in wet conditions...
Sports
2 hours ago
Gilas belles sizzle
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women’s team continued its dominant run as it smashed Vanuatu, 22-5, yesterday to sweep its way to...
Sports
Tams stretch run to 4 games, enter playoffs
May 24, 2019 - 12:00am
Chadao-FEU booked the last Foundation Group ticket to the PBA D-League playoffs by outlasting Centro Escolar University, 74-69, yesterday at the JCSGO Gym in Cubao.
2 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with