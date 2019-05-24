Baltazar, Serrano lead Archers in 33-point win

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle outmuscled and outgunned Arellano University in the second half and hammered out a 95-62 victory yesterday to boost its stock in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup 2019 at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Justine Baltazar and Encho Serrano dealt the Chiefs heavy beating, with the former powering his way to game-highs 21 points and 16 rebounds and the latter coming through with 16 markers and 11 boards to lead the Archers to their fourth win in five outings.

The Archers solidified their spot at third behind the San Sebastian Stags and San Beda Lions with similar 2-0 (win-loss) records. The Chiefs absorbed their fourth straight setback.

From a 40-39 deficit after Arellano’s Kent Salado hit a long jumper at the 8:07 mark of the third, DLSU detonated a 22-8 bomb to close out the third with six baskets coming from fastbreak lay-ups, 61-48.

Earlier, Jose Rizal claimed its first win in four outings at the expense of Emilio Aguinaldo College, 84-78, with Agem Miranda leading the way with 25 points. The Generals reeled to their third loss against a triumph.

In high school action, Ateneo point guard Ian Espinosa hit a floater in the lane with five seconds left to lift the Blue Eaglets to a pulsating 67-66 win over defending NCAA Juniors champion Mapua.