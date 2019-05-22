Will Nonito Donaire tame the Monster?

MANILA, Philippines — “Super” WBA bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. was at ringside when “regular” WBA titleholder Naoya Inoue, called “The Monster,” knocked out Puerto Rico’s IBF ruler Emmanuel Rodriguez at 1:20 of the second round in Glasgow last Saturday and said while he was impressed with the Japanese fighter’s showing, it’ll be a different ending in their World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) final late this year.

Donaire said at the moment, he has no idea where, when and where the showdown with Inoue will take place. There is speculation it may end up in Japan. Donaire said Ringstar Sports CEO Richard Schaefer will discuss options this week. Schaefer is Donaire’s promoter and the WBSS co-founder with Kalle Sauerland. The WBSS was established in Berlin in 2017 with its head office in Switzerland, Schaefer’s home country. The idea behind the WBSS is to unify world championships and the initial divisions where it has held unification fights are cruiserweight, supermiddleweight, superlightweight and bantamweight. The WBSS unified champion is awarded the Muhammad Ali Trophy and a reported $10 million prize.

Donaire said he met Inoue after the fight and congratulated him. “All he told me was he has the highest respect for me,” said Donaire. “Inoue showed how strong he is. Rodriguez is a tough guy and was probably Inoue’s first hard opponent. I don’t think Inoue’s been tested. For sure, he hasn’t faced anyone like me. He’s supposed to be one of the most powerful punchers, pound for pound, today. He’s dangerous. But I’m a strong puncher, too. I know I’m stronger than him. He’s younger and hungry but my edge is power. Inoue will find out what kind of fighter I am.”

Donaire said he’s confident of taming “The Monster” when they battle. His wife said Inoue won’t be able to take his punch and it’s a 100 percent chance of victory. “I’m going back to the gym as soon as possible,” said Donaire who arrived in Las Vegas from Glasgow yesterday. “I saw a lot of things up close in the way Inoue fights that I’ll break down to figure out a strategy. I haven’t spoken with (trainer) Kenny (Adams) yet but I’m sure he watched Inoue’s fight on TV.”

Donaire said the Inoue fight could happen in October or November this year. It’ll be the culmination of a series of elimination fights where Donaire stopped the UK’s Ryan Burnett and knocked out the US’ Stephon Young and Inoue blasted the Dominican Republic’s Juan Carlos Payano in one round and Rodriguez. Inoue’s last two fights took only 5:30 minutes and less than three rounds.

Inoue, 26, has an 18-0 record, with 16 KOs and lists Filipinos Warlito Parrenas, Jerson Mancio and Crison Omayao among his knockout victims. Donaire’s record is 40-5, with 26 KOs. He has fought only one Japanese in a career that started in 2001, 11 years before Inoue turned pro. Donaire halted Toshiaki Nishioka in the ninth round in Carson City, California, in 2012.