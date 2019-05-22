UAAP
Bulldogs back in thick of things
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - May 22, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — National University shattered Jose Rizal U’s full-court trapping defense and carved out a 79-67 victory yesterday to get back on track in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Bulldogs made their move late in the second quarter when they closed out with a 14-5 run from a 32-all deadlock.

And NU handled well  JRU’s unrelenting pressure defense and knocked down three straight treys to start the third period to build a 55-37 advantage. The Bulldogs were hardly threatened from there.

So dominating were the Bulldogs that they led by as many as 24 points, 73-49, with about seven minutes to go, and got back in the thick of the fight for the playoffs with a 2-2 mark.

It was a big win for NU after a shock 73-77 defeat at the hands of Emilio Aguinaldo College Thursday.

Dave Ildefonso paced the Bulldogs with 12 points while promising neophyte Robert Minerva added 11 and grabbed eight boards.

Meanwhile, San Sebastian upended Santo Tomas, 85-81, for a second straight win. The Tigers dropped to 1-3.

In junior’s action, Far Eastern U came from behind to top UST, 88-85.

