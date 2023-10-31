SM City Sta. Mesa unveils magical Christmas launch

MANILA, Philippines — The most magical time of the year has arrived at SM City Sta. Mesa, the second shopping destination built by SM Supermalls.

On October 28, the mall illuminated its 54-foot Christmas tree, marking the official start of the mall’s holiday season. The event was graced by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, SM City Sta. Mesa mall manager Von Aaron Tan along with SM executives, SAVP for operations Johanna Mellisa Rupisan and regional operations manager Chris Martin Coqui.

The lighting of the gigantic tree created a magical atmosphere throughout the mall. The Christmas lighting ceremony was accompanied by the enchanting performances by the Symphony Rhythm Strings and Kammelchor Manila, who serenaded the crowd with joyous Christmas carols.

Adding to the spectacle, the mesmerizing Ellipsis Collaboration of Arts (Wing Dancers) captivated the audience with their magical dance show. This festive event has ignited the spirit of Christmas and spread joy to all mall visitors.

Tan expressed his excitement about bringing the wonderful Christmas spirit to mall shoppers and guests. This year, SM City Sta. Mesa invites everyone to experience its most magical place—Santa's Home #YourNewCenterpoint.

The stunning beauty of the aurora borealis graces Santa’s Home, which is complemented by the presence of the tallest tree in front of the mall. Visitors can also witness a spectacular light show at the fourth level, where Santa’s Home is located. The entire mall is being adorned with festive decorations, creating a truly magical atmosphere.

Santa’s Home is open until Jan. 6, 2024. Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit and visit SM City Sta. Mesa this Christmas season. It guarantees a magical experience that makes you feel the warmth and joy of the most awaited season of the year.