Innovations and latest developments in stem cell therapy

The inauguration of the new office was held with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by StemCord Founders Dr. Leong See Odd, Dr. Teo Cheng Peng and Dr. Ang Peng Tiam.

MANILA, Philippines — “Life-Changing Technology You Can Trust” – this is the mission and promise of StemCord, using science-based research, global expertise and proven methodology.

Founded by a group of doctors in 2002, StemCord is Southeast Asia’s first NetCord-FACT (Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy) accredited cord blood bank in Singapore and has been awarded NetCord-FACT accreditation four times in years 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2021.

NetCord-FACT is a recognized and prestigious international accrediting organization that develops and promotes global standards for high-quality Cord Blood collection, processing, testing, banking, selection and release.

StemCord is audited and licensed as an autologous private cord blood bank by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Singapore. It was the first cord blood bank to be licensed by the Ministry of Health in 2002. Today, StemCord has stored more than 45,000 samples of cord blood.

StemCord’s headquarters is in Singapore and it has offices in Indonesia and the Philippines. StemCord SG Phils. Corporation has been the pioneer in providing cord blood banking services to families in the Philippines through StemCord in Singapore.

Cord Blood Banking is when newborn umbilical cord blood is collected and stored at birth. It is a rich source of Stem Cells, mainly Haematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs). HSCs have been used to treat more than 80 life-threatening diseases including bone marrow disorders, leukemias and lymphomas, blood cancers and autoimmune diseases1.

Expanding regionally

In its 20th year, the company reaffirms its commitment to harnessing the potential of regenerative medicine to build hope and safeguard the future of families and children. This milestone also marks new beginnings for StemCord Philippines with the company’s inauguration of a new office in Units 201-202 High Pointe Medical Hub, 241 Shaw Boulevard cor. M. Yulo Street, Brgy. Bagong Silang, Mandaluyong City.

“The acquisition of the StemCord office in the Philippines and the move into a new and bigger space at the High Pointe Medical Hub in Mandaluyong City is in line with StemCord’s objectives of expanding regionally. This will also bring StemCord closer to meeting the needs of the parents in the Philippines,” StemCord Chairman and Co-founder Dr. Odd said.

Capturing the present for the future

Building on StemCord’s science-based approach and technological expertise, the group launched #itslifechanging campaign, focused on educating parents on the science and benefits of cord blood banking.

“This campaign aims to educate the next generation, including children of our clients, helping them tap into the next wave of medical advances,” shared StemCord Chairman and Co-founder Dr. Tiam.

StemCord builds on a strong foundation of trust and credibility among its clientele.

“There are many cord blood banks around the world, but there will always be special and high-quality ones that doctors, nurses and midwives will speak highly of. StemCord belongs to this elite group of distinguished facilities,” said StemCord Chairman and Co-founder Dr. Peng.

“We have adopted standards beyond the legal requirements of the Ministry of Health, Singapore and the stringent criteria of International Cord Blood Banking practice. We voluntarily seek to be accredited by NetCord-FACT over the years to adhere to the highest international standards in Cord Blood Banking,” he added.

To further establish the benefits of choosing StemCord and investing in cord blood & cord tissue banking, the company organized two educational sessions. First, a talk by Dr. Peng explaining StemCord’s signature methods sets them apart from other cord blood banks.

For example, the “Cut & Freeze” processing of cord tissue that many cord blood banks favor, but typically leads to poorer quality and quantity of stem cells cryopreserved. StemCord’s signature method of Cord Tissue processing (extracting all the stem cells into a liquid phase) before storage allows them to collect larger quantities of stem cells that can be stored with better quality.

Stem cells are crucial for treating various current and future diseases. In fact, stem cell treatments have evolved to accommodate multiple procedures since 2002 including stem cell transplant, regenerative therapy and cell & gene therapy against cancers and chronic infections.

Stem cell transplants have proven to be a faster, cheaper and less risky procedure for curing childhood cancer, leukemia, blood disorders and bone marrow disorders.

Meanwhile, stem cells are also beneficial for regenerative therapy to address cerebral palsy, autism, stroke, heart problems, eye diseases, autoimmune diseases, sports injuries and joints, kidney disorders, liver cirrhosis, lung disorders and anti-aging.

Finally, future uses of cord blood are seen in cell & gene therapy, which covers immunotherapy against cancers and possibly, even chronic viral infections like HIV and Hep B/C.

In a second session which was attended by existing and prospective clients, Regenosis Group’s Head Doctor Dr. J. Yong led an informative presentation on the concept of Stem Cells Therapy as a solution to anti-aging, at the same time achieving maximum health span.

He began with an introduction on aging as the biggest risk factor for the increase of chronic diseases and disabilities. The need for a solution is met with the introduction of GeroScience and Rejuvenation Biotechnology, with stem cell therapy as the key component of the whole process.

Stem cell therapy allows the release of multiple signaling cytokines that activate dormant stem cells. It also repairs, renews and rejuvenates damaged cells.

Ultimately, in addressing the aging process, stem cell therapy enables the restoration of organ functions to a youthful state. Benefits include feelings of vitality, a decrease in pain, improved capacity for physical activities, thickening and improved quality of hair, enhanced immunity and more.

Reaching out to more Filipinos

StemCord recently participated at the Baby Palooza Bazaar to further increase awareness about the company’s revolutionary services. StemCord SG Philippines’ Chief Operating Officer, Phoebe Te, led the educational talk as she laid out how cord blood banking will benefit many people of all ages.

“Through the years, Filipinos have been recognizing the benefits of stem cell science and cord blood banking. In the past few years, we’ve seen a dramatic shift in outlook, giving more emphasis to health and disease prevention. We’re seeing this evolution among Filipinos, which corresponds with our mission as a company to provide life-changing technology guided by medical knowledge with the purpose of promoting and improving health,” she said.

Stem cell therapy has saved and improved lives. Studies now show that one in 217 people will have a stem cell transplant by the age of 70. To date, over 40,000 cord blood transplants have taken place worldwide2.

Whether you’re a parent welcoming a new life to the world or simply one who cares for the future, investing in cord blood and cord stem cell banking can be an invaluable investment for the family.

