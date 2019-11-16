Style of Aura
(The Philippine Star) - November 16, 2019 - 1:53pm

Timeless - one word that sums up the style of this ultra chic brand. What more can the classic fashionista want?

Giordano Ladies, Level 2

From professional to casual, there are accessories here  to carry you through any occasion.

Cole Haan, Upper Ground Floor

Give your athletic  performance a boost without sacrificing style.

Anta, Level 4

If you love local, you’re going to love this concept store that’s filled to the brim  with home grown brands.

Frankie & Friends General Store, Level 2

Sneakerheads and streetwear aficionados rejoice! This concept  store is your newest  hub for items from labels like Adidas,  Supreme, Bape, Off-White, and more.

KXStart!, Upper Ground Floor

Travelling for business or leisure? Premium lightweight luggage may just be your new best travel companion.

Rimowa, Upper Ground Floor

Art of Aura

Started in 2017, SM Aura Premier has become the home of urban art. Its grand staircase is already brimming with murals from local artists, with even more to come to join the ever growing collection.

Housed in different areas around the mall, including the Skypark and right in front of the entrance, Jefrë Manuel’s Steel Safari collection has already become an iconic feature for the mall.

Taste of Aura

A patnership between Lady Scoot Jones, Rustan's Flower and Gourmet Garage, The House brings an experience that's, least to say, enchanting. Visitors are able to discreetly tuck away at a cafe' while they shop exquisite home furnishing ad floral accessories.

The House, Upper Ground Floor

Sweets loved for generations. Pick up a box of chocolates or coffee to satisfy your or your loved one's sugar craving.

See's Candies, Level2

ART FOOD STYLE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Style of Aura
1 hour ago
Timeless - one word that sums up the style of this ultra chic brand. What more can the classic fashionista want?
Supplements
Pacquiao torchbearer sa SEAG opening
By Chris Co | November 13, 2019 - 3:00pm
Tatayong torchbearer si eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao sa opening ceremony ng 2019 Southeast Asian Games na idaraos sa Nobyembre 30 sa Philippine Arena sa Bocaue, Bulacan.
3 days ago
Supplements
5 days ago
SaladStop! celebrates five years of 'Eating Wide Awake' in Philippines
5 days ago
SaladStop! celebrates five years of good eats with doing a little good for the world.
Supplements
7 days ago
Smart, TNT unveil free Instagram and Facebook for all with prepaid promos
7 days ago
In line with its push to empower Filipinos with easy access to their favorite social media apps, PLDT mobile subsidiary Smart...
Supplements
8 days ago
SHDA @ 50: Championing shelter for every Filipino
By Aliyya Sawadjaan | 8 days ago
Every Filipino deserves a home they can call their own. This has been the advocacy of the men and women behind the Subdivision...
Supplements
23 days ago
Championing the nation’s future through the Filipino youth
23 days ago
They may be seen looking at their gadgets most of the time but young Filipinos today have been more engaged with society,albeit...
Supplements
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with